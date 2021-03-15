Colorado and Wyoming buried under feet of snow
A massive snowstorm that began on March 13 kicked into overdrive on Sunday, burying swaths of Colorado and Wyoming under feet of snow and leaving many drivers stranded.
A massive snowstorm that began on March 13 kicked into overdrive on Sunday, burying swaths of Colorado and Wyoming under feet of snow and leaving many drivers stranded.
A powerful storm halted travel and caused power outages in parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska, dumping record snow levels across the region.
A dangerous winter storm pummeled parts of the U.S. Rockies and western Plains with heavy snow on Sunday, shutting down Denver's busy airport and forcing the closure of major highways.The National Weather Service said 3 feet or more of snow was expected to fall in high-altitude areas, and blizzard warnings due to high winds were in effect for parts of Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. In Cheyenne, about 26 inches of snow had fallen by noon, according to the National Weather Service, setting a new two-day record for the city. More than 57,000 customers were without power in Colorado, according to an outage tracker maintained by utility Xcel Energy. Interstates 70 and 25, Colorado's main roadways, were shut down as of Sunday afternoon. Interstate 80, which runs east-west across Wyoming, was also closed. The system bringing blizzards to the Rockies was also responsible for severe thunderstorms in Texas, including reports of multiple tornadoes on Saturday. No deaths were reported.
Duke University issued a quarantine order for all of its undergraduates effective Saturday night due to a coronavirus outbreak caused by students who attended recruitment parties, the school said. The university said in a statement that all undergraduate students will be forced to stay-in-place until at least March 21. Duke said it would provide a policy update on Thursday.
Colorado State was oh-so-close to an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament before its bubble burst. The Rams had to settle for top dog in the National Invitation Tournament, and head coach Niko Medved expects the disappointment won't last long. Also selected as No. 1 seeds for the 16-team tournament were Saint Louis, Memphis and Ole Miss. The four second seeds are Richmond, Davidson, Saint Mary’s and Boise State.
A wildland firefighter says he was “discriminated and retaliated against due to protesting lack of COVID-19 protocols and protections for the fire crew, families and the public.”
As trucks, cars, snowplows and vehicles of all sorts got stuck in feet of drifting snow in Cheyenne on Sunday, many people braved the intense conditions to pull others out.
Investors are paying millions for the song catalogs of Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and others. How do they plan to make their money back?
When salvage crews began cutting apart the capsized Golden Ray, a shipwreck the size of a 70-story office building with 4,200 cars within its cargo decks, in early November they predicted the demolition could be wrapped up by New Year's Day. Both ends of the cargo ship have been cut away and carried off by barges in a pair of giant chunks. “It’s been nothing but problems out here,” said Andy Jones, a St. Simons Island resident who heads to the wreck site in his small fishing boat most days to monitor the demolition and post updates to a YouTube channel.
Stimulus checks roll out to Americans. A winter storm rocks Colorado, dumps record snow in Wyoming. It's the weekend's biggest news.
The New York governor has denied the charges, and refused to resign despite calls from fellow Democrats to step down.
A hotel that bills itself as the world's first "polar bear hotel" has opened in China's far northeastern Heilongjiang province, drawing both guests and criticism for its central feature: live polar bears. The Polar Bear Hotel, part of the Harbin Polarland theme park in Heilongjiang's capital and largest city, Harbin, opened its doors on Friday with the promise of round-the-clock polar bear viewing from all 21 guest rooms. "Whether you're eating, playing or sleeping, polar bears will keep you company," Harbin Polarland's official WeChat account said in a post dated Thursday.
My friends didn’t identify as alcoholics, though. All that alcohol was costing me was a lot of money, headaches and upset stomachs, bouts of hangxiety during which I’d run replays of the embarrassing conversations I’d had the night before, and a vague gnawing sadness that swirled around me when I woke up at 3am after a night out. Once, I told my therapist I was worried about my drinking, and she in turn told me that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defined heavy drinking for women as consuming eight or more drinks per week.
Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 5,244 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 85 new deaths. Of those who died, 80 were residents.
Garbine Muguruza ended her almost two-year wait for a title with a win against Barbora Krejcikova in the final of the Dubai Championships.
In China, more young people are learning Spanish and embracing Latino culture as they show their enthusiasm on video and social platforms.
NFL running back Montee Ball's career was cut short due to the consequences of alcoholism. Now he's helping others with the same condition.
About 1-in-4 U.S. adults have received at least one shot; Pfizer vaccine appears effective against asymptomatic cases. Latest coronavirus updates.
A major storm continues to impact the Central U.S. on Sunday morning with heavy snow, torrential rain and severe weather. Since the start of the storm on Friday, there have been at least 14 reported tornadoes in the Texas Panhandle with 11 of those reported tornadoes occurring on Saturday. Additionally, wind gusts on Saturday reached as high as 87 mph in the Texas Panhandle and the region experienced baseball-sized hail.
Pack your bags. We're going to another galaxy.
Retiring a millionaire is within reach for many investors, even if you're not already wealthy. You don't necessarily need to save a lot each month to reach millionaire status, but you'll need the right strategy. In honor of Pi Day, there are endless ways to save more for retirement (see what we did there?).