Coloradoan reporter Miles Blumhardt's top stories of 2023: Fort Collins news in review

Editor's note: Your subscription directly supports the work of Miles Blumhardt and his colleagues in the Coloradoan newsroom. This holiday season, share a bonus subscription with family or friend, or purchase a new digital subscription for as little as $1 for the first six months of full access to Coloradoan.com, the Coloradoan mobile app and the daily e-edition print replica

Hi, I'm Miles Blumhardt, senior reporter at the Coloradoan.

I'm starting my 33rd year here, the last several years as a reporter, and there never seems to be a dull news week.

That was especially true for me in 2023.

I'm a general assignment reporter, so I cover a wide variety of topics, though I focus on impacts of weather, transportation, wildlife and outdoors, breaking news and trending stories.

Storms, the North I-25 Express Lanes Project, Colorado's wolf reintroduction and quirky local stories have kept me busy this year.

Here are 10 of my most memorable, and sometimes most read, stories from 2023.

This started out as a story of one man helping Future Farmers of America fundraising before taking an odd twist.

Who knew such a harmless insect could be such a nuisance to readers.

Three years after the Cameron Peak Fire burned nearly 209,000 acres, large swaths of the burn scar have not healed, causing great concern among experts.

Several times this year, the aurora borealis dipped into Northern Colorado to the delight of those willing to see this rare spectacle.

The 30 miles of U.S. Highway 287 from near Fort Collins to the Wyoming state line has left behind a trail of tears.

Fort Collins sees one of wettest years on record, resulting in flooding and lots of mosquitoes.

This Fort Collins family was devastated, not to mention out of money, when the owners of Never Summer Nordic yurts were shut down in Colorado State Forest State Park for unpaid fees to the state.

Our annual look at where crashes happen most often and what is being done to improve safety in the city.

After three long years, Colorado reintroduced wolves west of the Continental Divide, barely beating the voter-mandated deadline.

After five years, the $900 million North I-25 Express Lanes project finally opened between Fort Collins and Berthoud. What we got for all that money.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins Coloradoan reporter Miles Blumhardt's top stories of 2023