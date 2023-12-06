Colorado's Front Range Passenger Rail proposal gets federal funding to move forward

Colorado continues to receive funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law after gaining $500,000 for the long-sought Front Range Rail project. The funding announced Wednesday comes on top of $9 million toward wildfire mitigation from the federal spending package and another $22 million for the Interstate 25 wildlife overpass between Denver and Colorado Springs.

Data from the Colorado Department of Transportation predicts that within the next 25 years, Colorado's population will grow by 47% to 7.8 million residents. The expected population increase will put heavy demands on Colorado's current transportation system, especially along the I-25 corridor.

State officials like Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., look forward to headway being made on the Front Range Passenger Rail Project in order to help mitigate transportation issues associated with the state's growing population. The project, as envisioned, would create a passenger rail system from Fort Collins to Pueblo.

"I am excited to see this project become a reality for our growing communities," Neguse said.

Earlier this year, Neguse sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation highlighting the importance of the project to local communities and the need to reduce pressure and congestion on Colorado’s roads. He explained that the railway would help connect a corridor that stretches across more than 160 miles and includes 13 of the most populous counties across the state.

The future of the Front Range Rail project

By using existing tracks shared with freight railroads, The Front Range Passenger Rail Project would connect cities from Fort Collins to Pueblo, with intermediate stops in Boulder, Denver, Colorado Springs, and more. The long-term vision also includes connecting Colorado to New Mexico and Wyoming.

The Front Range Rail District is currently evaluating routes, stations, service, infrastructure, operations, costs, and financing. Leaders estimate the first train could be operational in the next 10-15 years.

Although the funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help offset starting costs, the project is estimated to cost billions of dollars, with its impact to taxpayers still unknown.

