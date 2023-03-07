Colorful, 24-legged predators could save marine ecosystems on the West Coast

A giant sunflower star (Pycnopodia helianthoides) walks across the reef underwater in Point Dume State Beach, California. Brent Durand/Getty Images

Kelp forests, one of the most diverse ocean ecosystems, are dying along North America's West Coast.

A new study says recovering sunflower sea star populations could save the forests.

The sea stars are voracious predators that feed on urchins and help keep the ecosystem in balance.

The kelp forests found along much of the West Coast of North America are dying, but scientists think returning a once-abundant predator to the underwater ocean ecosystems could save them.

Populations of sunflower sea stars, or Pycnopodia helianthoides, have rapidly collapsed since 2013, in part due to a disease called sea star wasting syndrome that may have been worsened by warming ocean temperatures.

As the sea stars have disappeared, some of its prey has flourished. Populations of sea urchins, which feast on kelp, have since exploded, and the underwater forests have in turn been decimated. The authors of a new paper suggest the loss of the sunflower sea stars is to blame.

The study, published last month in the Royal Society, says recovering the sea star populations, either through natural means or reintroduction facilitated by humans, could control the urchin population and restore the kelp forests.

Kelp forests support a higher diversity of plants and animals than nearly every other ecosystem in the ocean, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Animals that rely on the dense vegetation for protection from predators or storms include seals and sea lions, whales, otters, and birds, among others.

Meet the sunflower sea stars that scientists say could save them.

Sunflower sea stars are among the largest sea stars in the world and can grow to be 3 feet across.

A sunflower star, British Columbia's largest starfish, photographed while diving around the southern Gulf Islands. naturediver/Getty Images

Though commonly called star fish, the term is technically incorrect as they are not actually fish.

Sunflower sea star in Alaska. Jennifer Idol/Stocktrek Images/Getty Images

They are voracious predators, feasting on sea urchins, clams, snails, sea cucumbers, and other sea stars.

Sunflower sea star (Pycnopodia helianthoides), Browns Bay, Edmonds, WA. Neil Gilham/Getty Images

Adults can have anywhere from 16 to 24 limbs, which they use to move around and grip their prey.

Tide pooling at Halleck Harbor in Saginaw Bay on Kuiu Island yields a Sunflower sea star. RONSAN4D/Getty Images

Sunflower sea stars can move at a high speed — as far as sea stars go — traveling about 3.3 feet per minute.

A Sunflower Star crawling through kelp on the Washington Coast. randimal/Getty Images

They have a unique skeleton that allows them to open their mouth, located on their underside, wide enough to engulf their prey.

Sunflower sea star, Kodiak, Alaska. Gerald Corsi/Getty Images

Sunflower sea stars have 15,000 tube feet on their limbs, which can regrow if lost.

The sunflower sea star's tube feet are used for locomotion and predation. Ed Reschke/Getty Images

Their soft and spongy skin comes in a wide array of colors, including pink, orange, purples, green, and brown.

Sunflower sea star starfish on Southeast Alaskan beach at low tide. mscornelius/Getty Images

Read the original article on Business Insider