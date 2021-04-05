The colorful former owner of Adidas was tied up with electrical cords, attacked, and burgled at his home

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mikhaila Friel
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
bernard tapie
Bernard Tapie. BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images

  • Former Adidas owner Bernard Tapie and his wife Dominique were attacked at home by burglars.

  • Tapie was hit over the head and Dominique was pulled by the hair, BBC News reports.

  • Dominique was able to escape and call for help.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

French business tycoon, former politician, and one-time prisoner Bernard Tapie was tied up and physically assaulted by masked thieves who stole jewelry from his home in Combs-la-Ville, near Paris, BBC News and The Independent reports.

The former Adidas owner, 78, and his wife Dominique, 70, were asleep when four men made their way past the security guards undetected by climbing a porch and entering the property through the first floor window, according to The Independent. The incident took place overnight on Saturday.

bernard tapie home police
Police outside Tapie's home in Combs-la-Ville, France. STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images

The intruders tied the couple up with electrical cords, hit Tapie over the head with a club, and hit Dominique several times.

They pulled Dominique by the hair because "because they wanted to know where the treasure was," Guy Geoffroy, the mayor of Combs-La-Ville, told AFP.

"But of course there was no treasure, and the fact that they didn't find it made the violence only worse," he added.

The men reportedly stole two watches, including a Rolex, earrings, bracelets, and a ring.

Dominique was able to free herself and ran to a neighbor's home, where she called the police. She was taken to hospital for her injuries, and is "doing well," her grandson Rodolphe Tapie told BBC News.

Tapie, meanwhile, reportedly refused to go to the hospital for his injuries.

"He is shattered, very tired," Rodolphe said of his condition.

Tapie, often described in the media as a flamboyant character, became known for buying up and helping to revive bankrupted companies through the 1980s and 1990s. He also dabbled in show business and politics.

He owned the Olympique Marseille soccer team and won a seat in French parliament in 1989 during Francois Mitterrand's presidency.

He bought an 80% stake in Adidas in 1990, when the sportswear firm had lost market share, before selling his share three years late to become a cabinet minister.

He was declared bankrupt in 1995 and went to prison for several months after being found guilty of corruption and fraud.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Covid rule-breaker 'dies after exercise punishment'

    The man was allegedly forced to do exercises after buying water during a curfew in the Philippines.

  • 4 Frugal Activities I've Been Doing With My Kids During the Pandemic

    Image source: Getty Images Let's face it: A lot of us have reached different points during the pandemic when the whole stay-at-home routine has gotten old. I hit that wall over the winter lockdown, when harsh weather made it difficult to get outdoors and spend time outside the confines of our house.

  • Bangkok to close 196 nightlife venues amid new coronavirus cluster

    Thailand's capital Bangkok will close 196 entertainment venues for two weeks, the city's governor said on Monday, following a new surge in coronavirus cases. The venues will be closed from Tuesday until April 19 as they are located in three districts where some venues are linked to a new cluster of more than 100 people who tested positive for coronavirus in recent days, said Asawin Kwanmuang, governor of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. "We will close entertainment venues in the three districts, while other venues where cases are found will be individually closed," Asawin told reporters late on Monday.

  • Person County deputy shoots to death a man holding hostages, sheriff says

    The Person County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy has been placed on leave while the State Bureau of Investigations reviews the shooting.

  • Ex-Raptor Terence Davis finally addresses media after domestic violence allegations

    Terence Davis finally addressed domestic violence allegations after not speaking with reporters while in Toronto.

  • Corporations gave over $50 million to voting restriction backers, despite executives’ recent activism

    When executives from Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines spoke out against Georgia's new voting law as unduly restrictive last week, it seemed to signal a new activism springing from corporate America.

  • Kerry Washington took a dip in the pool while wearing a sparkling gown with a matching cap inspired by the 1920s

    Law Roach styled Kerry Washington in a custom Etro design and Bulgari jewelry for the 2021 SAG Awards.

  • Two-week-old baby boy dies after car hits pram

    A two-week-old baby boy has died after his pram was hit by a car. A BMW is understood to have been involved in a collision with another car in High Street, Brownhills, before striking the baby's pram at around 4pm on Easter Sunday, West Midlands Police said. The baby was being pushed along the pavement by family at the time and suffered serious injuries. Police said he was rushed to hospital but nothing could be done to save him. A relative suffered a shoulder injury but nobody else was injured. Police said the driver left the scene but a 34-year-old man was arrested in Bloxwich shortly afterwards. He has been taken into custody and will be questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Sergeant Mark Crozier, from the collision investigation unit, said: "A baby has tragically died and we'll be doing all we can to support his family during this deeply devastating time. "We're in the process of speaking to witnesses and establishing the circumstances around this collision. "I would ask anyone who was in the area, and has information which can assist our inquiries, to come forward. "We understand the shock this will have caused but I would ask people not to speculate on what happened." Police said they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and may have dashcam footage, either before or at the time of the collision. Anyone with information can contact police via FL-COLLISION-INVEST@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk, via Live Chat or by calling 101.

  • Republicans are touting benefits of $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill despite voting against it

    The package, which included direct payments and funding for state and local governments, did not receive a single GOP vote in the House or Senate.

  • The family of Marvin Scott calls for ‘Collin County 7’ arrests

    The family of a Black man in Texas is calling for the arrests of seven detention officers in connection to their relative’s death as public outrage continues to grow. On Thursday, the seven detention officers were fired and an eighth resigned while they were under investigation in connection to the 26-year-old’s death, according to FOX 4. Scott’s parents LaSandra and Marvin, and family attorney Lee Merrit, said that while the resignation and firings were a step in the right direction, the “Collin County Seven” should be arrested.

  • Amazon illegally fired 2 activist employees, labor board reportedly finds

    Amazon has denied that employees were fired for criticizing the company publicly - it said they violated internal policies.

  • Expats struggle to get vaccines in Kuwait, citizens come 1st

    In the tiny, oil-rich sheikhdom of Kuwait, the foreigners who power the country's economy, serve its society and make up 70% of its population are struggling to get coronavirus vaccines. Unlike other Gulf Arab states that have administered doses to masses of foreign workers in a race to reach herd immunity, Kuwait has come under fire for vaccinating its own people first. “The only people I've seen at the vaccination center were Kuwaiti," said a 27-year-old Kuwaiti doctor, who like most people interviewed for this story spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of government reprisals.

  • Lily James and New Boyfriend Michael Shuman Walk Hand-in-Hand in L.A.

    Lily James and Michael Shuman were previously seen together outside a hotel in Suffolk, England, earlier this year

  • Children warned future careers could be ruined by old tweets

    Children have been warned that their future careers could be jeopardised by offensive old tweets and comments, as police are recording thousands of them as non-crime hate incidents. Since 2014, more than 2,000 non-crime hate incidents have been recorded against under 17-year-olds, The Telegraph can reveal, which can show up on an enhanced DBS background check carried out by employers. Non-crime hate incidents are actions of “hostility towards religion, race or transgender identity” and must be recorded even if there is no evidence of the hate element. Despite police accepting that the incidents are not crimes, they are still logged on a system. Last year, this newspaper revealed that more than 120,000 incidents have been recorded by forces across the country over five years. Of those 120,000, 2,130 relate to children, new freedom of information (FOI) figures show. The force which had recorded the most was Northamptonshire Police with 670 incidents, followed by Kent Police with 196. Numerous forces refused to respond to the FOI on the grounds that it would cost too much money to retrieve the data, meaning the true figure will be much higher. Sir John Hayes, the Conservative MP, described the figures as a “disturbing trend” which could have concerning implications for the future careers of some children. “I think it is a really unfortunate, dangerous road for the police to go down,” he said. “Nobody should be condemned for every quip, joke or comment they have made through their young or adult lives. “Non-crime hate incidents are an extremely worrying trend, a huge draw on police resources and, at its worst, are incompatible with the right to alarm, shock and inspire which are all components of a free society. "Are we really going to become a society where none of that is possible?"

  • MASTERS '21: Key anniversaries for champions over the years

    The Masters resumed after a four-year layoff because of World War II and had a major upset. Herman Keiser, who was discharged from the Navy a year earlier, began 69-68 to build a five-shot lead and maintained that margin over Ben Hogan going into the final round. Keiser struggled to a 74, and it looked as though he might have thrown away the Masters with a three-putt bogey on the 18th.

  • 20 Spring Trends Amazon Has Me Buying On the Cheap

    With great search effort comes great reward.

  • New Toyota GR 86 breaks cover as the Subaru BRZ's friendly rival

    Toyota put recent rumors of a months-long delay to rest by unveiling the second-generation 86 online. Positioned below the Supra, and called GR 86 in Japan, the coupe is again closely related to the Subaru BRZ. Viewed from the side or from the back, the GR 86 is nearly identical to the second-generation BRZ introduced in the fall of 2020.

  • Jordan's king sends tough message on dissent in royal family

    Jordanian authorities said Sunday they foiled a “malicious plot” by a former crown prince to destabilize the kingdom with foreign support, contradicting the senior royal's claims that he was being punished for speaking out against corruption and incompetence. Faced with rival narratives, the United States and Arab governments quickly sided with Jordan's King Abdullah II, reflecting the country's strategic importance in a turbulent region. Domestically, Prince Hamzah's unprecedented criticism of the ruling class — without naming the king — could lend support to growing complaints about poor governance and human rights abuses in Jordan.

  • The surprising ways 3 women secretly fought the Nazis in Poland

    The Warsaw ghetto uprising that began on April 19, 1943, was the such revolt of World War II and inspired similar rebellions across occupied Europe.

  • Malcolm In the Middle 's Chris Masterson Welcomes First Baby

    Shortly after his Malcolm In the Middle co-star Frankie Muniz welcomed his first child, Chris Masterson became a first-time father. Scroll to see the sweet pic of his new baby.