Colorful leaves and good weather: Your weekend guide to fall foliage in the US

Krystal Nurse, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In much of the United States this weekend, skies are clear, temperatures are warm or seasonal and leaves are reaching their most vibrant colors.

That's not true everywhere — There is some wet and cloudy weather forecast in the northeast, for example. But for much of the nation, there's nothing terribly worrying in the forecast.

And this weekend there's still plenty of fall colors to see in much of the nation. According to the Farmer's Almanac, most states are in peak viewing season on Saturday or Sunday.

If you're interested in soaking in the fall colors, here's a few things to know:

A great blue heron rest on a log at Winton Woods Lake as fall foliage provides a beautiful backdrop at Winton Woods Park Friday, September 29, 2023.

Which states are at peak fall foliage this weekend?

According to Almanac estimates, Saturday or Sunday falls in peak season in parts of more than 30 states. Some regions in the northern U.S. are likely past peak and much of the south isn't at its most colorful yet.

The Almanac suggests people visit when leaves are near their peak and avoid rainy and windy days since the leaves get soggy. Even if there's cloud cover, the Almanac says cloudy skies can help show a contrast in colors.

Fall foliage is seen on a tree in east Austin Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.

Where are some of the best places to see fall foliage?

Still haven't gone out leaf peeping? USA TODAY's readers voted on the best places across the country to catch the visual phenomenon.

  1. Upper Peninsula, Michigan

  2. Taos, New Mexico

  3. Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania

  4. White Mountains, New Hampshire

  5. Gatlinburg, Tennessee

  6. Aspen, Colorado

  7. Laurel Highlands, Pennsylvania

  8. Ozark Mountain Region, Arkansas

  9. Stowe, Vermont

  10. Door County, Wisconsin

Tourists view the fall foliage from the Swinging Bridge Quiet Walkway trailhead in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

The National Park Service has encouraged park visitors to stop and see the forests change colors. The agency urges people to be aware of their surroundings when visiting its parks for wildlife and to watch their steps when hiking.

It encourages people to visit the following national parks to gaze at the yellow, red, orange and brown hues:

Can't go out to a park? The agency has webcams across its parks showing miles of forestry and wildlife.

Weather this weekend: Rain for Northeast, Midwest; warm temperatures in Plains, west

According to forecast maps from the National Weather Service, most of the country has clear skies on Saturday, with some exceptions in the northeast, midwest, Pacific Coast and southwest.

New England and Mid-Atlantic residents are in the midst of yet another rainy weekend.

States along the Eastern seaboard, the Great Lakes and the many areas close to the Pacific Ocean should see seasonal temperatures – but huge swaths of the center of the country are in for warmer-than-average weather this weekend.

See stunning photos across the country

Foliage on Route 24 from the Walnut Street overpass in West Bridgewater on Wednesday, Oct, 19, 2023.
Looking for a comfortable spot to see the leaves fall? This gazebo in Hopewell Community Park offers a spot to view the foliage with some shelter.
Leaves are turning orange on a tree in the parking area at Smithfield Beach in Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
The Red Maple Swamp Trail in Eastham is a solid choice for foliage viewing on Cape Cod.
Terry Cooney, of Poulsbo, and his dog Anook stroll down the sidewalk lined with maple trees sporting their fall foliage on the Olympic College campus in Poulsbo, Wash. on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.
Paddling on Lake Ovid in Sleepy Hollow State Park in Clinton County is a good way to enjoy the fall colors. The large no-wake lake is popular with fishermen and paddlers alike and the trails around the lake and the park are another way to see the spectacular fall foliage which is just starting to turn Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023.
Fall foliage in Rocky Mountain National Park on Oct. 4, 2023.

Contributing: Camille Fine, USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fall foliage is peaking across US: Your guide to weather, locations

