Colorful Mandrill Baby Born at Fort Worth Zoo

The Fort Worth Zoo in Texas announced the birth of its first mandrill in over three decades on Thursday, February 1.

According to the zoo, mandrill parents Scarlett and JJ welcomed baby Ruby on January 11. She is the first mandrill born at the Fort Worth Zoo since 1995.

Ruby was named in honor of her mom, with whom she had already formed a healthy bond, the zoo said. Mandrill babies typically nurse for up to 12 months and “remain close to their mother’s side even after weaning.”

Ruby’s strong attachment to her mother means the animal care team had not gotten to measure or weigh her as of February 1, but the zoo estimated the baby to be around 2 pounds, “about the size of a pineapple.”

The mandrill is listed as a vulnerable species,. according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The Fort Worth Zoo invited guests to visit Ruby at the World of Primates habitat, where she would be found “most likely snuggled close to Mom.” Credit: Fort Worth Zoo via Storyful