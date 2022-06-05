Colorful pageant, street fests cap queen's Platinum Jubilee

SYLVIA HUI
LONDON (AP) — Royal fans were hoping for an appearance by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace after a colorful street pageant sashays through London on Sunday, the final day of a long holiday weekend celebrating the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

Thousands of performers will parade along a three-kilometer (nearly two-mile) route from Horse Guards Parade down the Mall to Buckingham Palace, telling the story of the queen's life with dance, vintage cars, vibrant costumes, carnival music and giant puppets.

Festivities will begin with the ringing of bells at Westminster Abbey, and a military band will lead the gilded gold state coach, a horse-drawn carriage that transported the queen to her coronation 69 years ago.

The 96-year-old monarch won't take part in the pageant, but archival video of her will be broadcast at the coach's windows.

The keenest royal fans braved the wet, chilly weather and camped out on the Mall overnight to secure the best view of the pageant. Some came for the celebrities who will be performing, while others wanted to be part of a historical moment.

“It’s part of history, it’s never going to happen again. It’s something special, so if you are going to do it you’ve got to go big or go home," said Shaun Wallen, 50.

The queen hasn't appeared in public for the Platinum Jubilee events since Thursday, when she smiled and waved on Buckingham Palace's balcony with her family. She has limited her appearances in recent months due to what the palace describes as “episodic mobility issues.” She also had COVID-19 this spring.

Still, she delighted the country when she appeared in a surprise comedy video that opened a concert Saturday staged in front of Buckingham Palace. In the video, the monarch had tea with a computer-animated Paddington Bear — and revealed that, just like the furry character, she was partial to marmalade sandwiches and liked to keep them in her handbag.

Diana Ross and the rock band Queen headlined the star-studded tribute concert Saturday night, which also featured Rod Stewart, Duran Duran, Alicia Keys and Andrea Bocelli.

The celebrities paid tribute to the queen's decades of service to the U.K. and the Commonwealth. Prince Charles, her eldest son and heir to the throne, highlighted his mother's role as a symbol of unity and stability through the decades.

Addressing the queen as “Your Majesty, mummy,” Charles said: “You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us for these 70 years.”

On Sunday, Charles and his wife, Camilla, mingled with crowds at The Oval cricket ground in London for a “Big Jubilee Lunch." Millions across the country likewise set out long tables, balloons and picnic fare for similar patriotic street parties and barbeques.

Later Sunday, celebrities including singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will belt out “God Save The Queen” outside Buckingham Palace as a finale to the pageant. Many hope that the monarch will make a second balcony appearance to cap the weekend of celebrations.

Jo Kearney contributed to this report.

Follow all AP stories on Britain's royal family at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii.

