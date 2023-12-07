The colors of fall: See 87 photos from Stockton readers & 3 winning images from challenge

This month’s challenge was to find and photograph fall leaves. The changing of the trees can cause an explosion of color that rivals that of the blooming flowers of spring. There are regions of the state and country that are famous for their fall colors, and a few readers did some traveling.

But most people stayed closer to home finding their photos on local streets or even just their backyards. Eighteen readers sent in 87 photos. Here are the top picks.

Bettina Engelman of Stockton used a Sony A7ii digital mirrorless camera to photograph a grape bunch and leaves on a vine at M2 Winery on Peltier Road in Acampo.

Bettina Engelman of Stockton was driving down Peltier Road near Highway 99 in Acampo looking for changing leaves of the many vineyards of the area. Though many people probably don’t often think about grape vines changing color, they can as spectacular of any maple, birch or aspen. With a Sony A7ii digital mirrorless camera, she photographed a cluster of ripe grapes hanging on a vine. Their rich purple color is complemented by the vibrant reds and yellows of the changing leaves.

Carolyn Silva of Jackson used a Nikon D7500 DSLR camera to photograph the sun streaming though the leaves of a Chinese pistache tree on New York Ranch Road in Jackson.

Carolyn Silva of Jackson sees Chinese pistache trees along New York Ranch Road several times a week. They grow in front of several businesses one of which is a gym which she frequents. She’s noticed the beautiful color every fall. After one recent gym session she returned with her Nikon D7500 DSLR camera. She used backlighting to enhance the reds of the leaves. In addition, she carefully lined up her camera with the sun and a crook of a branch to create a starburst, which gave her image more visual interest.

Cheri Rodriguez of Stockton used an Apple iPhone to photograph her grandsons Izaiah Sanchez, 2, left, and Jeremiah Sanchez, 4, playing with sycamore leaves in downtown Lodi.

Cheri Rodriguez of Stockton photographed her grandchildren having fun with fallen leaves. Along the sycamore-lined streets of downtown Lodi, she used an Apple iPhone 11 to capture her grandsons Izaiah Sanchez, 2, and Jeremiah Sanchez, 4, as they each playfully held up a large leaf bigger than their heads. Rodriguez’s image captures a child’s ability to find fun and wonderment in the simplest things.

Cynthia Barker of Stockton used an Apple iPhone 14 to photograph Mount Rainier from the University of Washington campus in Seattle.

Cynthia Barker of Stockton was visiting her daughter Bonny, who is in her first semester at Washington State, during Thanksgiving. From the campus of the University of Washington in Seattle, she saw snow-covered Mount Rainier rising more than 14,000 feet above sea level in the distance. With her Apple iPhone 14, she framed the volcanic mountain with trees turning to their fall colors in the foreground. The rich color of the foliage contrasts nicely against the whites and pale blues of the mountain.

Holly Stone of Lodi used an Apple iPhone 15 to photograph leaves floating on the water in a swimming pool at her home.

Lodi resident Holly Stone’s photo is something of an optical illusion. At first glance it looks like there are three maple leaves falling to the ground against a blue background. She actually shot the leaves from above with her Apple iPhone 15. The leaves are floating on the water in a swimming pool. The blue pebble floor of the pool not only provides color but texture as well.

Engelman wins a 16x20 print made by UlmerPhoto in Stockton for winning first place and receives a $25 gift card to a local restaurant. Silva receives a 11x14 print and Rodriguez gets an 8x10 print from UlmerPhoto.

All of the photos entered can be seen in an online gallery at recordnet.com. This is the last challenge assignment for the year. The next challenge will be issued on Jan. 9, 2024.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Fall leaves is subject for Stockton Record's Readers Photo Challenge