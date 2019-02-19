Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited (HKG:1778): Time For A Financial Health Check

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited (HKG:1778), with a market cap of HK$5.7b. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is essential, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. However, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into 1778 here.

How much cash does 1778 generate through its operations?

Over the past year, 1778 has ramped up its debt from CN¥1.4b to CN¥4.2b , which includes long-term debt. With this rise in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at CN¥3.1b , ready to deploy into the business. Additionally, 1778 has produced cash from operations of CN¥277m in the last twelve months, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 6.6%, indicating that 1778’s operating cash is not sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In 1778’s case, it is able to generate 0.066x cash from its debt capital.

Can 1778 meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Looking at 1778’s CN¥4.4b in current liabilities, it appears that the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.33x. Generally, for Real Estate companies, this is a reasonable ratio as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

SEHK:1778 Historical Debt February 19th 19 More

Is 1778’s debt level acceptable?

Since total debt levels have outpaced equities, 1778 is a highly leveraged company. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings after interest and tax at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In 1778’s case, the ratio of 4.31x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

Although 1778’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how 1778 has been performing in the past. You should continue to research Colour Life Services Group to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

