Colourful signs 'cut down' on parking incidents outside Rushden school

Stephen Mold, Northamptonshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, visited Rushden Primary Academy, to see the parking buddie signs in action

Safety has improved outside a school with the introduction of colourful signs after several minor incidents, a headteacher said.

Lindsay Edwards, from Rushden Primary Academy, Goulsbra Road, said they encouraged "parents to drive slower".

Northamptonshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold, gave a £5,000 grant for a safety scheme which included a new crossing.

He said supporting projects like this were "of great importance".

The grant paid for a number of signs outside the Northamptonshire primary school

Staff told the office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) it had observed cars parking inappropriately, mounting pavements, causing obstructions, pulling away without due care and attention and passing the school at speed.

Ms Edwards said: "The funding we have received has enhanced the area outside of school greatly.

"We have been able to create a crossing for the children using the parking buddies, meaning that we have a clear space without parked cars where the children can cross safely.

"We also invested in a lollipop that we use to heighten awareness and improve safety further - when I get out there on lollipop duty, it is my favourite time of day!"

Stephen Mold said: "Parking around schools is often raised as an issue from both the children's safety perspective and in connection with access for emergency service vehicles, so supporting these sorts of initiatives is of great importance to me in my work to keep the residents of Northamptonshire safe."

Mrs Edwards added: "I have found that this also encourages parents to drive slower and park more thoughtfully around the school."

