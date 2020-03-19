ColourPop and Disney team up for 'Mulan'-inspired makeup collaboration

Colourpop and Disney fans buckle up! Both brands have joined forces for an exciting Mulan-themed makeup launch

On Thursday, the latest limited edition makeup collection was unveiled, including an array of eyeshadow palettes, lip picks, blush and more.

"As the #1 requested Disney collaboration, ColourPop is thrilled to partner with them on a new collection inspired by one of their strongest and most empowering female warriors," the brand shared in a statement. "The collection features products that equip any warrior to conquer the day, including ColourPop color cosmetics and Fourth Ray skincare."

Following the ethos of Mulan's character, "loyal, brave, true," there are powerful bold hues and textures throughout the entire line.

One of the most standout products from the collection is the Mulan Shadow Palette, $22, which has a rich mix of mattes, metallics, and foil shadow finishes.

There's also a hard-to-miss bright red Lux Liquid Lip called Strong Chi, $9, that claims to create a soft, diffused look with a true yellow-red base tone.

There is even a Mulan Fan that can be used for everything from drying your setting spray to keeping cool in the heat.

With everything going on in the world a fresh new makeup launch can be just the thing to spark a little joy.

