ColourPop makes a colorful entry into the mascara sector

Colourpop Cosmetics is making a bright and beautiful debut into the world of mascara.

The cruelty-free beauty brand is launching seven new ‘BFF' mascaras Thursday, in a range of tones from classic black to royal blue, minty teal and a cool lilac, as first reported by HelloGiggles.





The brand first unveiled the black version of the mascara to its 6.9 million followers on Instagram earlier this week, revealing that it had been working on the product for 13 months, and had tried out "over 5000 combinations of brushes and formulas". Almost immediately, it introduced the rest of the line, which features shade names such as ‘Yellow Goodbye," "Left on Red" and "Pink Inc."

Colorful mascara has seen something of a revival over the past year, with examples including Crayola's vivid makeup collection for Asos (featuring a royal blue shade), and Proenza Schouler's September collaboration with Lancôme, which featured a pink version of the classic beauty product.

Despite building a reputation for affordable, cruelty-free makeup in zingy shade ranges for eyes, lips and face, the launch marks the first-ever mascara release for the LA-based brand, which was founded back in 2014. It comes off the back of a busy 2018, which saw the label collaborate with Disney, the actress and model Karrueche Tran, and influencer Shayla Mitchell.