Colquitt County coroner identifies four dead from Thursday shooting spree

May 5—MOULTRIE — Three victims in a series of Thursday shootings have been identified as well as the man identified as the gunman, who fatally shot himself at the McDonald's where he had been an employee.

Kentavious White, 26, died at the 506 First Ave. S.E. restaurant of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock said.

He identified the victims as White's mother, Susie Mae Arnold, 50, and his grandmother, 74-year-old Hilda Marshall. Amia Smith, 41, was fatally shot at the restaurant.

"I've confirmed that he was actually an employee of McDonald's as well and had worked under her (Smith)," Brock said.

The coroner said he did not know whether White was still employed at the restaurant at the time.

Arnold and Marshall were fatally shot at their homes next to each other in the 1100 block of Sixth Street Southwest.

All of the victims were shot multiple times, Brock said. The bodies will be taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime laboratory in Macon for autopsy on Monday.

The shootings happened on Thursday morning between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., the coroner said.