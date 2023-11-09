Colquitt County School System names 2023 REACH Scholars

Nov. 9—MOULTRIE — The 2023 Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen (REACH) Scholars are Joseph Hullett, Nadiya Moore, Leah Vining, Justese Walker, and Ny'Aysia Zeigler. These five students were selected by their school counselors and teachers for this amazing opportunity to further their education.

Then-Gov. Nathan Deal launched REACH in 2012 as a key initiative of Complete College Georgia. School systems partner with REACH and identify academically promising eighth-grade students to receive REACH Scholarships. Scholars are paired with a mentor and an academic coach through high school. Scholars must maintain good grades (2.5 GPA), behavior, and attendance. Upon graduation from high school, scholars are awarded up to a $10,000 scholarship to be used at a Georgia HOPE-eligible two- or four-year college. Some colleges have pledged to double or triple the scholarship for REACH Scholars.

"Every year, I am thrilled to participate in the REACH Scholarship Program and meet the students selected by the school counselors for this amazing opportunity," shared Dr. Irma Townsend, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services/REACH Coordinator. "This program provides so many tools to open doors for students who may not have considered post-secondary education as a path for them."

This is the seventh year that Colquitt County has participated in the REACH program.

The REACH Committee, Board of Education members, district, and school administrators honored the 2023 REACH Scholars and their families at a ceremony held Monday, Nov. 6. Additional information on REACH is located at www.colquitt.k12.ga.us/departments/student-services/reach-scholars.