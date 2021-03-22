Colten Boushie: Police 'discriminated' against victim's family

·2 min read

A Canadian watchdog group has found that police racially discriminated against the family of an indigenous man whose death led to calls for reform.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) "fueled racial tensions" in its investigation of Colten Boushie's death, the civilian group said.

Boushie, a Cree man, was shot by a white farmer, Gerald Stanley, after entering his property in 2016.

He was acquitted of murder by an all-white jury later that year.

The Civilian Review and Complaints Commission (CRCC) report, released on Monday, details how officers investigated the shooting and times where they displayed insensitivity and racial discrimination.

The commission found that Boushie's family suffered racial or ethnic discrimination from RCMP officers who went to the home to inform his mother of his death and search for a witness who was believed to be armed.

The report found that the officers discriminated against the victim's mother, Debbie Baptiste, when telling her to "get it together" following her son's death.

"One or more" investigators smelled Ms Baptiste's breath after asking if she had been drinking, the CRCC report found.

Armed officers searched her home, including in places no person could hide, as she lay on the floor crying, the report found.

After she said that her son's dinner was still in the microwave, officers checked inside, which also showed how they believe she lacked credibility.

A press statement released after the shooting "caused anguish for the family", the report states.

"Although they did not contain inaccurate information, these releases could leave the impression that the young man's death was 'deserved' or that possible property offences that might have been committed by the young man's friends were of more concern to police than the young man's death.".

The report also questioned why two officers went to the man's wake to update the family on the case.

"The way they were treated was unacceptable," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. "We have seen, unfortunately, examples of systemic racism within the RCMP, within many of our institutions, and we need to do better."

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has accepted the CRCC report's findings and vowed to conduct further racial sensitivity training.

Ms Baptiste said of the report's release: "If Colten could hear me now, he'd be proud that we continued fighting and we never gave up."

Recommended Stories

  • South China Sea dispute: Huge Chinese 'fishing fleet' alarms Philippines

    The Philippines asks China to withdraw more than 200 ships from disputed waters in the South China Sea.

  • Bobby Brown Jr. autopsy reveals death caused by combination of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl

    The Los Angeles County coroner's office has ruled Bobby Brown Jr.'s cause of death was accidental, caused by a mixture of drugs and alcohol.

  • Russia criticizes US refusal to hold quick Putin-Biden call

    The Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday that Washington has rejected President Vladimir Putin’s offer to arrange a quick public call with U.S. President Joe Biden to help defuse tensions raised by Biden's recent remark that the Russian leader was a killer. “One more opportunity has been missed to find a way out of the deadlock in Russian-U.S. relations created through the fault of Washington," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "responsibility for this lies entirely with the United States.” In an interview broadcast last Wednesday, Biden replied “I do” when asked if he thought Putin was a “killer.”

  • Iran concealing elements of nuclear activities, officials fear

    Iran is deliberately concealing key components of its nuclear programme from UN inspectors that can be used for producing nuclear weapons, according to the latest reports received by Western intelligence officials. The equipment being hidden from UN inspectors includes machinery, pumps and spare parts for centrifuges, the machines used to enrich uranium to weapons grade. In addition, materials such as carbon fibre, which can be used in the production of advanced centrifuges, are also being stored at secret sites in Iran administered by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, which has overall responsibility for Iran’s nuclear programme. Intelligence officials believe the material, which is supposed to be declared to UN inspectors under the terms of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, is being stored in 75 containers. The containers are regularly transported around the country to sites administered by the Atomic Energy Agency of Iran (AEOI). According to recent images collected by intelligence satellites, some of the containers were stored at the AEOI’s uranium conversion facility at Isfahan. Under the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the nuclear deal that former US President Barack Obama negotiated with Tehran, Iran is required to make a full disclosure of all the equipment and materials related to Iran’s nuclear activities. But UN inspectors, who are supposed to make regular assessments of Iran’s nuclear facilities, have accused Iran of deliberately concealing key elements of its nuclear activities. Last year Britain joined the US, Germany and France in condemning Iran for denying access to two key nuclear sites. Since then the Iranian majlis, or parliament, has passed a resolution ordering Iran’s nuclear scientists to begin enriching uranium to 20 percent, far beyond the four percent limit agreed under the JCPOA. They have also banned inspectors from making further inspections. “The new revelations that Iran is trying to conceal vital elements of its nuclear programme from the outside world shows that Tehran has no intention of complying with its international obligations under the terms of the nuclear deal,” commented a senior Western intelligence source. “It is yet another indication that the regime remains committed to acquiring nuclear weapons.”

  • Colorado shooting reported; man seen in handcuffs

    The Twitter alert from police said the incident unfolded at a King Soopers grocery store in the Table Mesa area of Boulder, a city at the eastern foot of the Rockies about 28 miles northwest of Denver.There were no further official details available from police, including whether gunshots were fired.But video from the scene broadcast by local television station KDVR-TV showed a shirtless, bearded man being led away in handcuffs and one person on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance. The man in custody appeared to have a bloody leg.Aerial footage also showed a massive law enforcement presence outside the supermarket, along with at least two ambulances.Table Mesa is home to the hilltop laboratory of the National Center for Atmospheric Research. The supermarket is located about 2 miles from the University of Colorado's flagship campus.

  • Tomas Tatar scores shootout winner, Canadiens edge Canucks

    Tomas Tatar scored the shootout winner in the Montreal Canadiens' 5-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. Tatar deftly stick-handled in tight and, when Braden Holtby lunged right to make a stop, the left winger popped a backhander into the left side. Tatar also had a goal and an assist in regulation.

  • A former Trump official was mistakenly listed 'President of the United States' on Google, and tweeted a list of joke executive orders

    Richard Grenell, the former Trump official, tweeted his " plethora of executive orders" and a dig at the current president in light of the mistake.

  • Fleeing coup, Myanmar refugees in India seek asylum

    Police officers who defied the Myanmar army’s orders to shoot opponents of the coup and escaped to India are urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to not send them back and provide them political asylum on humanitarian grounds. “What we wish is that until and unless the problem is solved in Myanmar, we do not want to go back there,” said one of the men, who has sought refuge in a village in the northeastern state of Mizoram that shares the border with Myanmar. The military crackdown in Myanmar has forced scores of refugees over the border into India.

  • Obama-era officials return to White House under Biden after getting very rich in the interim

    Several former Obama staffers return to White House as multimillionaires and with closer ties to corporate interests

  • Biden sends officials to Mexico and Guatemala for talks on 'root causes of migration' amid 'crisis' on border

    Influx of minors has created political headache for US president

  • Biden news: DHS chief blames Trump for border situation as president to announce new vaccine targets

    Follow the latest on US politics

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • Masks to be required on theme park rides to ‘mitigate effects of shouting’

    California’s ‘responsible reopening plan’ tells parks to require face coverings and to modify seating arrangements on rides

  • Bobby Brown Jr. died of effects of alcohol, cocaine, fentanyl, autopsy says

    The report also says "no drugs or drug paraphernalia" were discovered where he was found dead.

  • Half a stimulus check? Some confused after receiving only part of $1,400 payment

    “It was a pretty big shock when we thought we were going to receive $4,200 and only got $2,100.”

  • Bobby Brown Jr. died of effects of alcohol, cocaine, fentanyl, autopsy says

    The report also says that "no drugs or drug paraphernalia" were discovered at the scene where he was found dead.

  • Surfer Katherine Diaz killed by lightning while training for Olympics

    The International Surfing Association said the 22-year-old "embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us all."

  • Is your COVID vaccine working if you don’t experience side effects? Experts weigh in

    No immune system is like the other.

  • Is your COVID vaccine working if you don’t experience side effects? Experts weigh in

    No immune system is like the other.

  • Lawyer for Cuomo accuser warns NY attorney general of ‘interference’ by governor's office

    ALBANY, N.Y. — A lawyer for one of several women accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment is again pushing back on the administration’s internal probe, warning Attorney General James’ office of “interference.” In a letter sent Monday to James’ office, attorney Debra Katz, who is representing former Cuomo aide Charlotte Bennett, outlined her concerns about reports that the Executive ...