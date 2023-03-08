COLTENE Holding AG Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Investors in COLTENE Holding AG (VTX:CLTN) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.9% to close at CHF73.80 following the release of its yearly results. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of CHF267m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 8.2% to hit CHF4.35 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analyst is forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analyst latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from COLTENE Holding's single analyst is for revenues of CHF275.2m in 2023, which would reflect a credible 3.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to climb 12% to CHF4.86. In the lead-up to this report, the analyst had been modelling revenues of CHF283.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF5.38 in 2023. It's pretty clear that pessimism has reared its head after the latest results, leading to a weaker revenue outlook and a small dip in earnings per share estimates.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analyst has cut their price target 11% to CHF85.00.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that COLTENE Holding's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 3.0% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 8.6% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 7.3% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than COLTENE Holding.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analyst reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for COLTENE Holding. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analyst seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of COLTENE Holding's future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for COLTENE Holding going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for COLTENE Holding that you need to be mindful of.

