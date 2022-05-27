Colton Herta reacts to the Carb Day crash that destroyed his car
Andretti Autosport's Colton Herta discusses his crash on Carb Day.
Colton Herta rolled his Indianapolis 500 car end-over-end during Friday's final practice. The star driver for Andretti Autosport was uninjured in the most significant crash in the build up to the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” “I think I was going a little too fast for that corner,” Herta said.
The driver who won on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course earlier in May ends up upside down, but appears to be unhurt.
The rookie set to start 13th in the Indianapolis 500 hits the outside wall in Turn 1 after making contact with another car.
Colton Herta was able to walk away uninjured after his car went airborne and landed upside in a Turn 1 wreck during Indy 500 final practice.
