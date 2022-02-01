Colts say goodbye to Tom Brady — with the perfect SpongeBob reference

Matthew VanTryon, Indianapolis Star
Tom Brady is (officially, actually, for real) retiring, and the official Colts Twitter account found the perfect way to say goodbye.

Oct 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts as he runs off of the field after a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium

They used a classic SpongeBob reference.

More: Peyton Manning went on SNL to (sort of) talk about Tom Brady's retirement

'What a legend': Colts players react to Tom Brady retirement newstom br

Colts fans are all Squidward today.

Follow IndyStar trending sports reporter Matthew VanTryon on Twitter @MVanTryon and email him story ideas at matthew.vantryon@indystar.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Tom Brady retirement: Colts say goodbye with SpongeBob reference

