Colts say goodbye to Tom Brady — with the perfect SpongeBob reference
Tom Brady is (officially, actually, for real) retiring, and the official Colts Twitter account found the perfect way to say goodbye.
They used a classic SpongeBob reference.
Going to miss you, @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/u0at0Ek1Ox
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 1, 2022
Colts fans are all Squidward today.
