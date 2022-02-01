Colts say goodbye to Tom Brady — with the perfect SpongeBob reference

In this article:

Tom Brady is (officially, actually, for real) retiring, and the official Colts Twitter account found the perfect way to say goodbye.

They used a classic SpongeBob reference.

Colts fans are all Squidward today.

