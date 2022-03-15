Colts Neck man indicted in three bank robberies in Monmouth County last fall

FREEHOLD — A Monmouth County grand jury handed up an indictment Tuesday charging a Colts Neck man with bank robberies in Keyport, Middletown and Eatontown in November and December.

Conor Kavanagh, 29, faces three counts of armed robbery, each carrying a possible prison term of up to 20 years, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

Kavanagh approached a teller at the PNC Bank inside the Stop & Shop on Route 36 in Keyport about 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 13, a Saturday, Linskey said. He allegedly passed a note that said he had a weapon. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, driving off in a green Toyota pickup truck, she said.

Kavanaugh allegedly struck again on Dec. 14, about 4 p.m. on that Tuesday.

He robbed the Wells Fargo bank on Newman Springs Road in the Lincroft section of Middletown the same way he robbed the Keyport bank, wearing similar clothes and driving off in a green Toyota pickup, Linskey said.

Kavanagh is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo branch on Route 36 in Eatontown three days later. The suspect passed a note to a teller saying he had a weapon, Linskey said.

For subscribers: Cutting-edge DNA technology links Paul Caneiro to Colts Neck murders, but is it reliable?

Trending news: To save Ukrainian lives, Shabbat rules can be broken for Orthodox Jewish Chamber

Following the Lincroft robbery, Middletown police developed leads that pointed to Kavanagh as a suspect, she said.

After the Dec. 17 bank robbery in Eatontown, Middletown detectives and FBI special agents saw Kavanagh driving a green pickup truck matching the description of the vehicle in the other robberies, Linskey said.

Detectives searched the pickup and discovered cash from the Eatontown bank robbery and the clothing the suspect was seen wearing on surveillance video, Linskey said. They later discovered information about a storage unit in Shrewsbury connected to Kavanagh, a search of which turned up cash from the two earlier robberies, she said.

Story continues

Kavanagh's cell phone showed he had been searching for local banks online, she said.

Kavanagh was arrested and taken to Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township where he is still being held. He is being represented by the Office of the Public Defender in Freehold.

Linskey is urging anyone with information about Kavanagh that could aid in the investigation to contact MCPO Detective Brian Migliorisi or Detective Jason Gold, both of the prosecutor's office, at (800) 533-7443.

Kavanagh appears to have had other brushes with the law. according to court records.

A man with the same name and date of birth was charged with theft, burglary and criminal mischief in Eatontown in October.

He was sentenced to three years in state prison in 2018 in an eluding, obstruction, aggravated assault against a police officer and resisting arrest case in Monmouth County.

He was charged with criminal mischief in Howell in 2010 and a terrorist threats case in Monmouth County that same year, drawing 18 months of probation.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news, investigations and local issues. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Colts Neck NJ man draws three counts of armed robbery in indictment