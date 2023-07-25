Colts Neck tennis coach facing sex charge said people wouldn't accept the 'way he loved'

FREEHOLD - Colts Neck youth tennis instructor Terry Kuo — accused of sexually assaulting one of his underage students — said in calls from jail to his father that he knew since he was a kid that people wouldn't accept the way he loved, and that he wanted to be with the victim.

On Monday, the prosecutors continued to call witnesses in the trial against Kuo, who faces a 47-count indictment that includes multiple charges of kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, child endangerment, child pornography, obscenity, lewdness and stalking. The witnesses were mainly questioned about new evidence: recordings of two calls that Kuo made to his dad while in jail in 2017.

The calls — which were conducted in Chinese — were played for the jury, and then translated transcripts were read by Assistant Prosecutor Ryan Lavender and witness Sgt. Sean Murphy, a supervisor at the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Bureau.

In the first call, Kuo and his dad talked about materials that police confiscated from the family home, namely technology. Kuo asked if they had opened a safe he had, to which his dad responded affirmatively.

Opening statements in the kidnapping and sexual assault case against Terry Kuo, a Colts Neck tennis instructor, at the Monmouth County Courthouse in Freehold. July 19, 2023.

'Don't ever let them know about that'

Then, Kuo asked whether or not they opened the back door in the safe, which he said had to be opened with a screwdriver. His father told him they had not.

"Don't ever let them know about that, OK?" Kuo said.

Kuo proceeded to instruct his father on how to open the back of the safe.

"Money is all there," his dad said.

Kuo asked if the door was heavy, noting that that was the most important thing.

"Whatever you are saying now, they are recording," his father said when Kuo asked about removing the items from the interior door of the safe. Kuo never disclosed what the items were.

Colts Neck tennis instructor Terry Kuo is charged with kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor. He is seen at the Monmouth County Courthouse in Freehold. July 19, 2023.

'I want to be with her'

In the second call, Kuo discussed matters more close to his heart.

"I was kind to lots of people," he told his dad. "I was generous and in the end I end up like this."

Continuing, Kuo said that he knows his heart, and that he's always treated girls generously, citing a time in high school when he was poor and used his money to buy a necklace for a girl.

When his dad asked why Kuo hadn't better prepared when he found out the victim went to the police, he said he meant well.

"I want to be with her," Kuo said. "I want to help her. I respected not only her, but her whole family."

During the conversation, Kuo implied that he wished the victim was older, but said he has known since he was young that people wouldn't accept the "way he loves."

"I know if I was in another country … I wouldn't be a criminal at all," he said.

At the end of the call, Kuo insisted that he won't let the country tell him how to love. "I will not kneel," he said.

The state plans to continue calling its witnesses on Tuesday.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

