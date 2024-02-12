Colts Neck tennis pro, doing time for molestation, riles judge during plea in $75K+ fraud

FREEHOLD - A Colts Neck youth tennis instructor serving a 55-year prison term for molesting an underage student was supposed to go on trial earlier this month in a child pornography case, but he instead pleaded guilty in an identity theft case in a deal with prosecutors that wraps up all his other pending criminal cases.

Terry Kuo, 32, pleaded guilty to impersonating another person at a contentious hearing at which Superior Court Judge Marc C. Lemiuex said the defendant was deliberately trying to stall.

The hearing Feb. 2 devolved at one point into a shouting match as Kuo attempted to evade answering questions designed to elicit a factual basis for his guilty plea and the judge, clearly frustrated, threatened to take his plea deal off the table.

After two mistrials last year involving charges that Kuo sexually assaulted and took pornographic photographs of one of his tennis students when she was 12 and 13, he was tried again and convicted of all charges in the case and sentenced to 55 years in state prison by Superior Court Judge Jill Grace O'Malley.

Following the conclusion of that case, Kuo still faced three more criminal trials - one on another child pornography charge, one in a stalking case and another in a case alleging he headed an identity theft ring.

The pornography trial had been scheduled to start earlier this month, but prosecutors offered Kuo a chance to plead guilty in the identity theft case in a deal that called for dismissal of his other cases and no additional time in prison.

Kuo turned that deal down late last year in a daylong court session during which he waffled between pleading guilty and taking his chances at trial.

The deal was resurrected during the hearing Feb. 2. That hearing lasted more than an hour for a process that usually takes about 15 or 20 minutes.

Kuo frequently interrupted the judge during the proceeding.

"I again want for the record to be clear that Mr. Kuo over and over has tried to slow down the court process,'' Lemieux said at the Feb. 2 hearing. "He tried to do it again here today.''

Ultimately, after trying to evade questions that included whether he had any physical or mental conditions that would impair his ability to understand the proceedings and if he was freely giving up his right to remain silent in order to enter the guilty plea, Kuo finally pleaded guilty to impersonaton.

The crime carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, but prosecutors agreed to seek no more than 7 years in prison and have the term run concurrent to the 55-year term Kuo is already serving.

Kristen Anastos and Ryan Lavender, assistant Monmouth County prosecutors, agreed to dismiss additional charges in that indictment and his two other cases.

As part of the deal, Kuo's parents, George and Lynn Kuo, who also were charged in the identity theft case, will be allowed to enter the court's pretrial intervention program, which will enable them to avoid a criminal record if they successfully complete a period of supervision.

The judge could order Kuo to pay $92,760 in restitution, although Lemieux said the defendant's ability to pay will factor into his decision whether to order restitution and how much.

When Kuo was first charged in the identity-theft case in 2019, then-Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said he headed an army of people who fraudulently obtained more than 120 credit cards and maxed them out on some $400,000 in purchases that were later put up for sale on eBay.

After first evading questions on his ability to understand the proceedings at the plea hearing, telling the judge he had stitches in his mouth and eye as a result of being beaten up in prison, Kuo balked at giving up his right to remain silent.

Lemieux explained he would have to in order to enter a factual basis for the charge he was pleading guilty to.

Then, as Assistant Deputy Public Defender Anthony Aldorasi attempted to elicit that factual basis from his client, Kuo became more evasive.

Aldorasi asked Kuo if, over the course of 11 months in 2017, he held himself out to be a person with the initials Y.S.T.

Kuo was silent.

"I see what you're doing,'' Lemieux said to the defendant. "You're doing it intentionally. You're either going to answer the questions or you're not.''

Aldorasi asked the question again.

Kuo's answer was evasive.

"I'm only admitting to saying Y.S.T.,'' he said. "There's no legal name.''

The judge then repeated the question and ordered Kuo to answer "yes'' or "no.''

Kuo was silent.

"It's clear to me the defendant does not want this plea,'' Lemieux said. "Enough of this. ...It's over.''

With that, Kuo began shouting at the judge.

"Yes, yes yes,'' he said, interrupting Lemieux as he was speaking. "For the last time, yes, I know who it is. I know who it is. I know who it is. I'm willing to go through with the plea.''

Aldorasi followed with a question asking Kuo if he impersonated that person with the purpose to defraud another of $75,000 or more.

"Closer to 75, sure,'' Kuo replied.

With that, the judge asked prosecutors if they were satisfied with Kuo's factual basis.

"The state's satisfied, yes,'' Anastos replied and posed no questions to the defendant.

LeMieux is not the first judge in the past year to accuse Kuo of trying to stall and disrupt his court proceedings.

During Kuo's two trials last year before O'Malley, she frequently scolded Kuo for interrupting proceedings and trying to stall them. At one point, O'Malley had Kuo removed from the courtroom for being disruptive.

Prior to Kuo's two trials before O'Malley, with the first one ending in a hung jury, Superior Court Judge Joseph W. Oxley last year was presiding over Kuo's sexual assault case. Oxley, however, was forced to declare a mistrial after Kuo urinated in the courtroom in front of prospective jurors during jury selection.

Oxley went on to say he found the act to be a deliberate attempt to stall the trial.

Lemieux scheduled Kuo's sentencing in the identity theft case for April 16.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com.

Terry Kuo waves to a camera during the opening session of his retrial before Superior Court Judge Jill O'Malley. at the Monmouth County Courthouse in Freehold Thursday, September 21, 2023. He is a former youth tennis instructor charged with child pornography and sexually assaulting an underaged student.

Superior Court Judge Marc C. Lemieux presides over the sentencing for Gabriel J. Braithwaite and Jeron D. Dearin in Freehold Friday, January 5, 2024. The men had earlier pled guilty in the murder of Samore Edwards and Isaiah Williams.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Colts Neck tennis pro, sex offender, admits $75K fraud in ID theft case