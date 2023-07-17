Colts Neck youth tennis pro accused of molesting students heads back to trial

FREEHOLD A Colts Neck youth tennis instructor accused of sexually assaulting his underage students will be back in court to face trial this week, after he caused a mistrial in the case in February by urinating in the courtroom in front of jurors.

Jury selection is slated to begin Monday for Terry Kuo, 32, also known as Victor Lee, who is facing 11 charges, including kidnapping, related to what prosecutors allege are sexual assaults and child pornography offenses involving a female tennis student. He is alleged to have committed the offenses between August 2016 and November 2017, when the child was 12 and 13.

The state alleges Kuo committed sexual assaults on the girl and "photographed her in various states of undress on multiple occasions,'' Superior Court Judge Jill Grace O'Malley said at a pretrial conference last week, reading from the prosecution's statement of the case.

"The state further asserts the defendant committed these acts by plying (the girl) with luxury gifts, electronics, meals, trips to theme parks and shopping excursions,'' O'Malley continued.

In addition, prosecutors allege Kuo instructed his family to hide evidence from police during their investigation, the judge said.

"The defendant maintains his innocence and denies the allegations,'' O'Malley said.

Kuo called the allegations against him "frivolous,'' claiming the alleged victim did not accuse him of what prosecutors have charged him with.

The defendant spoke frequently during the pretrial conference, accusing prosecutors of planting pornography on his electronic devices, contradicting his own attorney, and insisting he be allowed to cross-examine witnesses against him during the trial, which the judge disallowed.

"If the victim is going to testify, what verification do we have, number one, of even her identity, because whatever photos I saw look nothing like the girl,'' Kuo said at one point during the conference.

Kuo claimed he hadn't been provided with all of the evidence against him, including hundreds of thousands of images on electronic devices, which his attorney, Joshua Nahum, contradicted.

He insisted he be given the devices to inspect, which the judge disallowed.

"Why are you barring me to view these devices?'' Kuo asked the judge. "Are you trying to cover up them planting child pornography on my devices?''

When the judge asked the defendant if he had any physical or mental conditions that would prevent him from understanding the proceeding, Kuo responded that he has "no mental issues,'' but he went on to say he has a torn tendon in his left leg that is connected to his urinary tract.

The condition "led to me - not purposely - urinating in the courtroom during the trial, after repeated attempts to ask to go to the bathroom,'' Kuo told O'Malley.

After that happened in February in front of a jury panel as attorneys were questioning prospective jurors to sit on Kuo's trial, Superior Court Judge Joseph W. Oxley declared a mistrial.

Oxley, who at that time was presiding over the case, said he believed the act was no accident, but done purposely in contempt of court.

O'Malley said she found that incident to be a stalling tactic, as well as his "eleventh-hour'' request to her to serve as second chair to his attorney and be allowed to question witnesses during the trial.

Kuo, when asked how he would go about serving as second chair, went off topic and talked about owning a tennis shop and paying taxes, O'Malley noted.

It is clear that if she allowed Kuo to serve in that capacity, "that it would be a waste of time, that it would be harassment to witnesses,'' O'Malley said.

"This would devolve very quickly into a very unfortunate situation,'' O'Malley said. "The court is not going to engage in this, and I emphasize, I find this to be a dilatory tactic.''

Kuo has two other cases pending - one involving additional accusers and another alleging he ran an identity theft ring.

In the present case, he is charged with kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, causing or permitting a child to engage in child pornography, manufacturing child pornography, possession of child pornography, obscenity, endangering the welfare of a child and conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

The case against him will be presented by Ryan Lavender and Kristen Anastos, assistant Monmouth County prosecutors.

In addition to Nahum, Kuo is represented by Alan Zegas.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Colts Neck tennis pro accused of molesting children to go on trial