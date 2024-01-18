Colts owner Jim Irsay was found unresponsive and struggling to breathe last month, police report says

Police administered Narcan to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay to help revive him after he was found at his home last month breathing abnormally and with bluish skin, authorities said.

Irsay was unconscious when police arrived at his estate in Carmel, Indiana, about 4:30 a.m. Dec. 8, according to a Carmel police incident report released Wednesday.

Irsay, 64, had fallen and was unresponsive in his bathroom before staff members moved him to his bed, where police found him laboring to breathe, according to the incident report.

“Irsay was unconscious with abnormal breathing (agonal breathing), a weak pulse, and he was cold to the touch. Officers attempted to wake him with a sternum rub, but he was unresponsive,” the incident report said. “Mr. Irsay’s pupils were constricted (pinpoint) and his skin had a bluish tint.”

An officer administered a dose of Narcan, the opioid overdose antidote, "which he responded slightly to," the report said.

Officers were able to attach an automated external defibrillator, known as an AED. Paramedics then arrived “and took over lifesaving efforts,” according to the incident report.

“At this time, it is unknown what Mr. Irsay had ingested prior to our arrival," the report said.

It’s unclear whether the incident last month was related to a “severe respiratory illness” that the Colts this month said Irsay was being treated for.

The Colts, responding to a request for comment, said Wednesday in a statement: “Mr. Irsay continues to recover from his respiratory illness. We will have no further comment on his personal health, and we continue to ask that Jim and his family’s privacy be respected.”

In November, Irsay spoke openly on an episode of HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” about his struggles with addiction, according to The Indianapolis Star. He told journalist Andrea Kremer that he battled alcoholism and became addicted to pain pills after nearly two dozen operations related to his powerlifting career and that he has been to rehab 15 times.

The Colts finished the regular season 9-8, narrowly missing the playoffs.

