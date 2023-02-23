INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts took a flyer on a veteran with some experience for the second consecutive day Thursday.

Only this time, Indianapolis addressed the offensive side of the ball.

The Colts signed well-traveled wide receiver Malik Turner on Thursday, one day after signing former Bears cornerback Kevin Toliver II.

Turner, like Toliver II, is a former undrafted free agent with a good build and experience as a rotational player. Initially signed by Seattle, the 6-2, 202-pound Turner made 17 catches over two seasons with the Seahawks, including a 2019 season that produced 15 catches, 245 yards and a touchdown, Turner’s best season in the NFL.

Cut loose by Seattle that offseason, Turner failed to make the Packers roster out of training camp, then signed with Dallas in 2020, played in six games and followed that up with 12 catches for 149 yards and three scores for the Cowboys in 2021.

Turner spent time with the practice squads of San Francisco, Las Vegas and Houston last season, playing in three games with the 49ers.

In Indianapolis, Turner will likely be competing for a roster spot on a Colts squad that already has Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce returning as starters, although Parris Campbell and Ashton Dulin are free agents.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts sign former Seahawks, Cowboys wide receiver