Columbia 21-year-old killed in crash identified by Lexington County coroner

A Columbia man was killed in a car crash over the weekend, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

Wilfredo Luis Torres, 21, died at the scene of a July 3 wreck, Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 11:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Axtell Drive, according to the release. That’s in Cayce, near the Three Rivers Greenway and the banks of the Congaree River.

Torres was driving a vehicle that ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree, Fisher said.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if Torres was wearing a seat belt.

Information on what caused the vehicle to veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Through Friday afternoon, 501 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows.

At least 25 people have been killed in Lexington County crashes in 2021, according to DPS.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Torres,” Fisher said.