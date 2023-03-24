Columbia-area mother arrested in death of child. Siblings taken into protective custody

Authorities have arrested a Columbia-area woman in connection with the death of her child, an 8-month-old boy who was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital. Three other children were placed in protective custody.

Breonte Glasgow, 31, faces a charge of homicide by child abuse, as well as other charges, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies arrested Glasgow Thursday at her home on Universal Drive, the department said in a Facebook post. Universal Drive is in southeastern Richland County off Garners Ferry Road.

The Richland County Coroner’s office told the sheriff’s department that the death of the infant was suspicious after Glasgow had called 911 to report that the baby was not breathing, authorities said. The 8-month-old had suffered broken bones and other injuries, according to the sheriff’s department.

Glasgow also faces two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child. Two of the other children had sustained injuries, authorities said.

Efforts to locate Glasgow or an attorney who could speak for her were unsuccessful Friday.