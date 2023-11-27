New Columbia-area spot for Vietnamese sandwiches and more sets opening. Here’s when and where

A new restaurant for Vietnamese banh mi sandwiches and more is set to open in northeast Columbia.

Paris Banh Mi will open Saturday, Dec. 2, at 3071 Longtown Commons Drive, according to posts on the restaurant’s Facebook page. That’s right off Clemson Road in northeast Columbia, near the Lexington Medical Center northeast campus.

Other nearby businesses include a Popshelf store, a Bojangles and a Firestone auto shop. There also is a Lowe’s Home Improvement store across the road.

Banh mi is a type of Vietnamese sandwich typically built on a baguette, and the style has continued to gain popularity in the U.S. in recent years. Paris Banh Mi has locations in several states, including Florida, Colorado, Kentucky and elsewhere.

There are numerous sandwiches on the Paris Banh Mi menu, including the grilled pork banh mi, which comes with grilled pork, jalapeños, mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrot, and cilantro. Paris Banh Mi also has a host of desserts and boba teas, according to the company’s website.

The Paris Banh Mi opening will continue an infusion of banh mi shops in the Columbia area.

In July, Little Bee Bun Mee opened at 904 Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce, right next to Duke’s Pad Thai. And in June, the Banh Mi Boys restaurant, which has roots in New Orleans, opened at 625 Whaley St. in Columbia, across the street from the sprawling Olympia Mills apartment complex.