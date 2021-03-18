Columbia attorney charged with committing sex crimes against a child, sheriff says

Noah Feit
·1 min read

A Columbia attorney was arrested Thursday on child sex crime charges, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Harry Gregory was taken into custody without incident at about 7:40 a.m., the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant and arrest warrant on Gregory at a home on Windsor Road, according to the release.

Gregory was charged with lewd acts upon a child, stemming from incidents that occurred from 2002 to 2004 when the victim was a minor, the sheriff’s department said.

Members of the sheriff’s department Fugitive Task Force, Special Victims Unit, Major Crimes Unit, and the Columbia Police Department participated in the arrest.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

