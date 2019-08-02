Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 6th of August will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of August.

Columbia Banking System's next dividend payment will be US$0.28 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.26 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Columbia Banking System has a trailing yield of 3.5% on the current stock price of $36.23. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Columbia Banking System's payout ratio is modest, at just 42% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Columbia Banking System's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Columbia Banking System has delivered an average of 16% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Is Columbia Banking System worth buying for its dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, Columbia Banking System appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

