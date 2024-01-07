Columbia Board of Education will hear about efforts to recruit and retain teachers

Efforts to recruit and retain teachers, including more minority teachers, is on the agenda for Monday's meeting of the Columbia Board of Education.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the district administration building, 1818 W. Worley St.

Michelle Holz, the district's chief human resources officer, will make the presentation to the school board about teacher retention.

There's a projected shortage of more than 100,000 teachers in the U.S. by 2024, according to agenda materials.

CPS experienced 133 teacher resignations and 50 retirements in 2022-23, the highest of either in the past five school years.

It's a district priority for teacher demographics to reflect student demographics, but it doesn't now. While the student population is 54.1% white, teachers are 90.4% white. More than 31% of students are Black or multiracial, while about 8% of teachers are.

The district hired 173 new teachers this school year.

"New teachers are the most at risk of leaving the teaching profession," the agenda item reads. "Research shows that 14% of new teachers leave by the end of their first year; 33% leave within three years of beginning teaching; and almost 50% leave within five years."

Strategies listed for recruiting teachers includes:

Early hiring and efficient onboarding

Collaboration with teacher preparation programs

Targeted marketing

Professional development opportunities

Recruiting minority teachers.

On the last point, the district this school year has hired several experienced international teachers to fill openings.

Another effort to recruit minority teachers comes through CoMoED, a district program to recruit future minority teachers from the ranks of current students with an interest. The program is the topic of a separate presentation at the school board meeting.

Participating students get free-ride scholarships to universities. So far 20 full scholarships have been awards by five colleges and universities. The students are guaranteed a teaching position in CPS when they graduate.

Seven former students are now teaching in Columbia Public Schools: Tyus Monroe; Fernando Jiminez; Olivia Zacharias; Serenity Washington; Isabel Florence Young; Dinesh Baldwin; and Shalyn Hickam.

CPS has scheduled a teacher job fair and interview day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 27 at Lange Middle School. promoted by the district as "CPS's biggest recruitment event."

