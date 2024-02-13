Columbia Board of Education votes to extend superintendent Brian Yearwood's contract

The Columbia Board of Education on Monday voted to extend superintendent Brian Yearwood's contract for another year, through June 30, 2027.

The vote was 6-0. Board member Paul Harper was absent.

The board has met to evaluate Yearwood 12 times over the past year, board president Suzette Waters said before the vote.

"Dr. Yearwood is focused on improving academics, through expanded communication, teacher development and data-informed instruction," Waters read from a prepared statement. "He has navigated many difficulties and remained consistent in his drive to move the needle. The board believes Dr. Yearwood has laid strong groundwork for district improvement and supports his continued leadership as superintendent."

His salary will be decided later, but his contract requires it to increase at least 1% and not more than 10%.

CoMo Ed gives update on adding teachers

Nicolle Adair and Whitney Moore, supervisor and assistant supervisor of the district's CoMo Ed program, presented the board with information about the program designed to place teachers of color in classrooms who were recruited as students here.

Twenty full-tuition scholarships have been awarded to CPS students by five institutions: Columbia College, Central Methodist University, the University of Missouri, Stephens College and Missouri Valley College.

Upon graduation, the students are guaranteed a teaching job in CPS.

There are currently seven CPS teachers who have been through the program, with four more scheduled to graduate in the spring.

Adair called the first graduate, Tyus Monroe, "a rock star" and big sister to the others in the program.

She was also the oldest sibling in her household led by a single mother, she said.

"CoMo Ed ensures you have your people," Monroe said.

It is really fulfilling to be the first graduate, Monroe said as she started to cry.

Another teacher, Fernando Jimenez, said he feels support in the program.

"Thinking back to high school, I didn't think I would be where I am now," Jimenez said.

Board member Blake Willoughby thanked the teachers and students in the program for their commitment to CPS.

Columbia will change bus companies starting in August 2025

The board, with another 6-0 vote, approved a new student transportation contract with DS Bus Lines Inc., starting in August 2025.

It's a change from Student Transportation of America, which currently has the contract.

His company lost the bid, though it had the lowest bid, STA vice president of operations David Prince said during public comment.

"We all battled COVID together" and increased wages for bus drivers to keep them working, Prince said.

More than just cost, total value was considered in the administration's recommendation, said Randy Gooch, CPS chief operations officer.

