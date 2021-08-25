Columbia Business School’s Campus Expansion Draws Early Praise

An aerial view of the new Columbia Business School buildings under construction at the Manhattanville campus. Columbia photo

Columbia University’s new business school buildings at the Manhattanville campus were recognized with an Excellence in Structural Engineering Award in the category of new buildings from the Structural Engineers Association of New York. The new Columbia Business School buildings are anticipated to open in January 2022.

SEAoNY’s Excellence in Structural Engineering Awards is modeled after the National Council of Structural Engineers Association Awards and recognizes structural engineering ingenuity by firms located in New York City. Projects are judged on creativity of complex design, innovative use of materials and techniques, and sustainability of design.

Columbia’s new B-school buildings will span 492,000 square feet across two buildings, Henry R. Kravis Hall and the East Building, doubling the school’s current square footage at the Morningside campus. Designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro, with FXCollaborative as executive architect and AARRIS ATEPA Architects as associate architect, the new buildings will have a combination of circulation routes, multifunctional spaces, lounges, dining facilities, and study rooms to encourage collaboration across disciplines and spark innovation.

WSB invests in product management & marketing technology tracks, positions students to address complex challenges post-MBA

As the technology industry evolves at an ever-increasing pace, a new type of MBA is in demand. Employers and students alike have new expectations regarding education outcomes. Young professionals increasingly want to work in the tech industry, while employers want graduates with deeper analytical acumen.

The Wisconsin School of Business at the University of Wisconsin–Madison is addressing these demands with new investments that will equip graduate students for a future in the technology industry. These investments include the launch of new career paths and two specializations within the full-time MBA program: a marketing specialization with tracks in technology product marketing and a technology strategy and product management specialization. New faculty members, new courses, and expanded advisory boards will support these shifts.

Story continues

“The Wisconsin Full-Time MBA program has always prepared students to make an impact in their careers from day one with its specialization model,” says Vallabh Sambamurthy, Albert O. Nicholas dean of WSB. “With these new specializations and career paths, we can further prepare graduates to address and anticipate emerging issues in business with a growth, innovation, and transformation mindset,” Sambamurthy adds.

Q&A: Michigan Ross MBA students discuss the challenges they face as nonprofit leaders

In recognition of National Nonprofit Day on Aug. 17, three nonprofit leaders who are MBA students at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business answered questions related to why they pursued a career in social impact and about their experiences working in the sector.

With growing interest in social impact careers among Michigan Ross graduate and undergraduate students, the Executive, Online, and Weekend MBAs also shared their advice for people interested in becoming future nonprofit leaders.

LegalZoom, USC Marshall establish a new $30K scholarship for students in social entrepreneurship



LegalZoom.com Inc., a leading online platform for legal and compliance services, has partnered with the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business to amplify the learning opportunities offered through the Brittingham Social Enterprise Lab, a Center of Excellence that equips USC students, faculty, and staff with the business skills and resources to develop financially incentivized solutions to societal problems. It offers the country’s only master’s program dedicated to social entrepreneurship.

As part of this partnership, LegalZoom will support the BSEL in multiple ways, including participating in lectures and establishing a $30,000 scholarship that will be granted to deserving students in the Master of Science in Social Entrepreneurship degree program. The partnership also allows the two organizations to be connected for internship, mentorship, and employment opportunities. For BSEL graduates who go on to start their own social entrepreneurship ventures, LegalZoom will provide up to $5,000 in free services to support their business formation and compliance needs.

“LegalZoom was founded on the idea of breaking down barriers to quality legal services to help entrepreneurs and individuals protect their businesses, ideas and families. Through USC’s one-of-a-kind program, we will be able to help empower the next generation of social entrepreneurs to bring creative thinking to address pressing societal issues,” said Catherine Davie, Head of Social Impact at LegalZoom.

DON’T MISS JOB ADS REQUIRING COVID-19 VACCINATION JUMPED 5,000% SINCE JANUARY

The post Columbia Business School’s Campus Expansion Draws Early Praise appeared first on Poets&Quants.