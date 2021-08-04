Columbia chase ends with police car rammed, suspect arrested, Richland deputies say

Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested the driver of a stolen car after the driver rammed a deputy’s vehicle at the end of a police chase Wednesday, according to the department.

About 11 a.m., a deputy saw what was suspected to be a stolen vehicle on a Columbia road and attempted to pull the vehicle over, a spokesperson for the department said. The driver took off and the chase ensued. The chases ended near Broad River Road. No one was hurt after the driver rammed into the deputy’s vehicle, according to the spokesperson. The identity of the driver has not been released yet by police.

A large presence of deputies and Columbia Police Department officers gathered on Broad River Road about the same time., witnesses said.

