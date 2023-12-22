This is when Columbia City Council could hold vote on LGBTQ sanctuary city ordinance

An ordinance designating Columbia as a LGBTQ sanctuary city will hit the Columbia City Council agenda in February after receiving a thumbs up from the city's Commission on Human Rights.

Introduction is expected Feb. 5 and further discussion, public comment and a council vote should happen Feb. 19.

A group of about 50 people came to the Columbia City Council's Nov. 6 meeting in support of the sanctuary city proposal given to the council during a scheduled public comment. Further support came in public comments at the Nov. 27 meeting.

The proposal was reviewed by the Commission on Human Rights on Dec. 5, leading to a letter of support for the ordinance the following day.

Council discussions this week — after receiving a report from City Attorney Nancy Thompson on the progression of the sanctuary city proposal — went back and forth over whether what is brought back to them for final approval is a resolution or an ordinance. It ultimately took the ordinance route in a 6-1 vote after a motion by Ward 3 council member Roy Lovelady. Ward 5 council member Don Waterman voted against, who had earlier voiced his preference for a resolution.

The council could have gone one of three routes, a general resolution, a policy resolution or the ordinance. A policy resolution is more like a guiding document, such as the city's Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said.

Along with the Commission on Human Rights proposal review, the city's law department already has reviewed adopted resolutions, ordinances and executive orders from Kansas City, Lawrence, Kansas, Pittsburgh, New York and in Maryland. There really were not a lot of practical differences between them, Thompson said prior to council discussion.

"Typically an ordinance is law, but you also have to look behind that into the content, and the content of this (proposal) really reads more like a resolution, which is statement of policy, a statement of practice, direction given to city staff. It doesn't read like a law and ordinances usually have a full force and effect of law enforced via code violations and things like that," Thompson said in early responses to council questions.

Resolutions and ordinances only differ in how they are written and one is not stronger than the other, despite the preconceived notion an ordinance has more legal weight, she added, but also explained that while a resolution could be adopted as an ordinance, the same can't be done in reverse.

"There is nothing wrong with using an ordinance, … (but) in this kind of instance it is six of one, half-dozen of the other, because you are not going to get any greater protections in this kind of circumstance from an ordinance, but there is nothing wrong with using it. It's a perception," Thompson said.

Lovelady's push for the ordinance instead of a resolution is because having an ordinance will set a precedent, he said.

The Commission on Human Rights noted in its letter to the council that adoption of a sanctuary city ordinance is consistent with the city's anti-discrimination ordinances and also would be consistent with international human rights law.

Waterman during council discussion had questions relating to possible ordinance language and any knock-on effects to University of Missouri Health Care, which has stopped provided gender-affirming care to transgender youth, despite a grandfather clause in the anti-trans health care law, or others who may provide gender-affirming care.

What was proposed in November "provides support for a community of individuals, and it also does not actually seek to contravene state law. It makes enforcement of state law the lowest priority. Frankly our police department doesn't get involved in those types of investigations because you are talking about medical care and licensing of agencies that really fall underneath the purview of the state," Thompson said.

