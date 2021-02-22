Columbia City Council takes another step toward massive Malfunction Junction overhaul

Columbia City Council passed a measure that is another move forward in what will be a yearslong project by the state to overhaul the Columbia interstate tangle commonly referred to as Malfunction Junction.

On Feb. 16, Council approved a resolution authorizing the state Department of Transportation to do construction along Interstate 20 and associated ramps for the long-in-development Carolina Crossroads project. Specifically, the resolution OKs the work that will be done at the interchange of Broad River Road and I-20.

That work will be a part of the second phase of the Malfunction Junction fix. Back in November, the city approved an authorization of work in the first phase of the project, which would overhaul the interchange at Colonial Life Boulevard. and Interstate 126.

The Carolina Crossroads project will ultimately reconstruct and improve 14 miles of road at the junctions of Interstate 26, Interstate 126 and Interstate 20. The $1.6 billion project will be completed in five phases, the first of which could begin this year. The total effort could last until 2029, according to SCDOT estimates.

The Army Corps of Engineers approved a 15-year permit for the work back in September.

The overall project would help clear up traffic headaches in one of South Carolina’s busiest corridors, where two major interstates pinch together just north of the state’s Capital City. For instance, the stretch of I-20 from Broad River Road to I-26 sees 103,500 cars per day, according to DOT data. The section of I-26 from St. Andrews Road to I-20 accommodates 148,400 cars per day.

The resolution passed by City Council on Feb. 16 authorizes DOT to do the work in the second phase that is in the city limits, and makes way for the city to assist the state with the relocation of any water lines, sewer lines, manholes, fire hydrants or other utilities that might be necessary.

Columbia officials have said the city will save about $30 million over the course of the whole project because the state will pick up the tab of relocating city utility lines. The state Legislature passed an act in 2019 that allows the state to cover the costs of the line relocation on large projects.

That said, Assistant City Manager Clint Shealy noted the process of having the utility work included in DOT’s packages with contractors on the project will also benefit the state, as it will save time on the massive effort.

“When you are talking about a project of this magnitude, every day means a lot of money. Time is money,” Shealy said. “So, as we work with DOT, I think collectively we all think that schedule improvement and schedule compression by working together and including this in the road contractor’s package ... makes a lot of sense.”

Recommended Stories

  • Dr. Pimple Popper removed a shoulder fat lump so large, she said it was like 'giving birth'

    Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Pimple Popper used her fingers to squeeze and loosen the "cute" and slimy lipoma on a woman's shoulder.

  • Facebook removed the main page of Myanmar military as protests continue following a military coup

    The military, known as the Tatmadaw, staged a coup on February 1, detaining officials over debunked claims of voter fraud during their election.

  • Chuck Grassley unapologetic about blocking Merrick Garland from U.S. Supreme Court

    As the attorney general nomination hearing opens, Grassley offers no remorse about 2016, when Obama tried to fill Scalia's seat with Garland.

  • Jeffree Star's ex-boyfriend appears to be dating a top OnlyFans performer, according to social media posts

    Nate Schwandt has moved on from his beauty mogul ex and is now seen cozying up with a model and top OnlyFans performer.

  • ‘Most attendees want him dead’: Pence’s decision to skip CPAC backed by his supporters

    Annual conference, which will feature Donald Trump, comes weeks after Capitol riot

  • Fake snow? Conspiracy theory claims Texas weather ‘government-generated’

    TikTok users attempt to prove recent snowfall ‘synthetic’ and part of sinister state plot

  • Sen. Ted Cruz questions AG nominee Merrick Garland. After Mexico trip, should he quarantine?

    Sen. Ted Cruz is will question attorney general nominee Merrick Garland in person. He's tested negative for COVID twice since returning from Mexico.

  • Mariachi band plays outside Ted Cruz’s home following Cancun trip controversy

    One bystander held sign reading ‘Cruz’s lies cost lives’

  • GOP congressman from Texas slams Ted Cruz as it emerges he took his college roommate on Cancun trip

    "Look, when a crisis hits my state, I'm there. I'm not going to go on some vacation," GOP Rep. Michael McCaul said on CNN's "State of the Union."

  • Retired Pennsylvania firefighter arrested, accused of throwing extinguisher at Capitol police

    The extinguisher hit three Capitol officers, authorities say, but was not involved in the death of an officer who also was struck by an extinguisher.

  • Biden is changing PPP rules. For 2 weeks, only businesses with fewer than 20 employees can claim pandemic relief loans.

    Biden's changes to the PPP loan rules are designed to ensure that smaller companies aren't left behind financially, the White House said.

  • Biden news - live: Scotus denies Trump election challenges as flags fly half-mast to mark 500,000 Covid deaths

    Follow for all the latest news from the White House and beyond in US politics

  • Louisiana gun store operator says shooter refused to unload

    A shootout that left three people dead and wounded two more at a Louisiana gun store and shooting range began when a customer refused to unload his weapon, an operator of the store said. The Jefferson Parish coroner said 47-year-old Herbert “Noah” Fischbach, of Jefferson, 59-year-old Veronica Billiot, of Belle Chasse, and 27-year-old Joshua Jamal Williams, of New Orleans were killed in the shootout Saturday afternoon at Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto previously said the shooter initially struck two people inside, and then several other people — whether employees or store customers — opened fire on the shooter, both inside and outside of the building.

  • ‘This Is Some Crazy Nightmare’: Mom Recounts Last Moments With Her 3 Kids Who Died in Texas Power Outage

    Courtesy of Jackie NguyenLast Monday, Jackie Pham Nguyen was grateful to still have power at her Texas home.Her kids—Colette, 5, Edison, 8, and Olivia, 11—played in the snow that morning before coming inside for hot chocolate and leftover food from Lunar New Year celebrations. For hours, they played Bananagrams and other board games.Their grandma, Loan Le, joined them. The 75-year-old, who’d lost heat at her own residence amid the state’s power failures, braved icy roads to take shelter at their Sugar Land house.These Three Siblings Died Tragically in Texas’ Deep Freeze. It Didn’t Have to Be This Way.“Honestly it was an awesome day. We had lunch at home, hung out. The kids were excited that they didn’t have school because it was Presidents’ Day, and we just kind of had the news running in the background the whole time,” Jackie said. “The whole day, I felt grateful we were among the 10 to 15 percent of Houston that had power.”When the lights went out at 5 p.m., the family was undeterred. They huddled together for warmth, Jackie lit the fireplace, and they continued playing games. Around 9:30 or 10 p.m., Jackie tucked the kids in bed upstairs and went to sleep in her room downstairs.Four hours later, the house was in flames. Jackie said she doesn’t remember much about that night, except that when she woke in a hospital bed, a fire official informed her that the children—and her mother—were gone.“After that, I couldn’t breathe. Even now, I can’t believe it. This is some crazy nightmare and I’m going to wake up any minute now,” Jackie told The Daily Beast.“How did we all have this perfectly normal day and how did it end like this?” she said.Authorities are investigating what caused the blaze, which comes amid extreme weather and a deadly power crisis across the state. Initial reports on social media suggested the inferno may have started from the fire the family lit to keep warm.Dozens of people in Texas—and across America—have died in last week’s winter storms. The cold snap especially wreaked havoc on the Lone Star State, where millions of people lost electricity, heat and water because of the state’s infrastructure failures.Among the dead are 11-year-old Cristian Pineda, who died of suspected hypothermia in his freezing cold mobile home in Conroe. The sixth-grader and his family came to the U.S. from Honduras two years ago. Cristian’s mother, Maria, has filed a $100-million wrongful death lawsuit against the state’s grid operator, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and the utility company, Entergy Corporation.Houston mom Etenesh Mersha and 7-year-old daughter Rakeb Shalemu died from carbon monoxide poisoning after they desperately sought warmth in their car.Andy Anderson, a Vietnam veteran in Crosby died of hypothermia while trying to get a generator running; he relied on an oxygen machine, which doesn’t work without electricity.There are many tragic stories of loss, and likely more to come.Vanessa Kon, an aunt of the Nguyen children, told The Daily Beast she believed officials should have been prepared for the power grid disaster. Courtesy of Jackie Nguyen “We don’t know what happened,” Kon said. “We don’t know why the lights went out like that. The city should have been prepared for it. Why was the power off? If the power wasn’t off, this wouldn’t have happened.”For her part, Jackie hasn’t even begun to consider accusations of negligence against Texas power operators. “I’m in this triage sort of crisis mode right now,” Jackie told us from an extended-stay hotel. “I’m just waiting for what people have to say.”‘People Are Greedy’: The Absurd Electric Bills Slamming TexansJackie said she spent two days in a hospital burn unit before she left against the advice of doctors. For several days, she still smelled like the smoke from her burning house, until she finally found a hotel with running water.“I don’t remember a whole lot from that night,” she said. “I suffered from a lot of smoke inhalation. It’s kind of impaired some of my brain cognition. I’m really just hoping a lot of it comes back. Because I want to be able to piece all that together.”Jackie remembers letting Olivia talk over Zoom with her friends from a New York summer camp that night, despite wanting to conserve energy on their electronic devices in anticipation of outages. “I’m grateful that I did let up a bit on that, so she could have that. So her friends could have that memory,” Jackie said.She remembers the kids trying to teach Loan to play the card game Speed, but Loan wasn’t catching on. She thinks of little Colette, nicknamed Coco, suggesting they mix chocolate syrup with milk because they ran out of cocoa mix.Jackie said grandma Loan lived just five miles away and usually never spent the night anywhere but her own house. Even during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Loan stubbornly chose to stay by herself. “I thought it was so weird that she didn’t even give me a hard time about coming over,” Jackie said of Monday’s sleepover. “I kind of wonder… if things happened that way so that she would be there. She would not have been able to survive knowing what happened to her grandkids.”The grieving mom—who suffered burns and smoke inhalation from the blaze—said one blip is replaying through her mind. She recalls standing in the foyer of her two-story house and encountering walls of flames. She screamed for the children but didn’t hear them. She only heard the crackling of fire, the noise of the walls disintegrating.She believes her female friend, a light sleeper who stayed over that night, dragged her from the home. The friend tried calling 911 but her phone wasn’t working, so she ran out and banged on neighbors’ doors.“Obviously, as a parent, you question yourself, if you could have done something,” Jackie said. “The way it’s been explained to me is just: I’m lucky to be alive. There was nothing else for me to do.”As Jackie tries to piece together what happened that night, she said she wants people to know who her children were—and how important their grandmother was in their lives, an unsung hero and the glue that kept the family together.Jackie’s parents moved to the U.S. in 1981 from Vietnam, where Jackie was born. Loan and her husband, Cau Pham, were refugees in Malaysia before coming to California and later moving to Texas. Jackie’s three kids were first-generation Americans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Pham Nguyen (@jaxwin) “If it weren’t for my kids, I don’t think she would have made it as long as she has,” Jackie said of Loan, adding that Cau died several years ago. “They gave her a sense of purpose. She scheduled everything around their 3 o'clock pickup at school. Or she did grocery shopping for us.”“I can’t say enough about how much my mom was a rock to me and saving grace to my children,” Jackie added.Jackie’s coworkers at the tech company Topl, and her cohort at Rice University, where she’ll earn an MBA this spring, launched a GoFundMe that has raised more than $278,000. Right now, the fundraiser is a placeholder for a future foundation to honor Colette, Edison and Olivia. (Kon also created a GoFundMe on behalf of her brother, Nathan Nguyen, the children’s father.)All of her kids, she said, were wildly different “little humans.”First-born Olivia was witty and sarcastic, and loved skiing and listening to Queen, Journey, and other classic rock music. “She’s very much an old soul—stuck in this middle-schooler’s body,” Jackie said. “She’ll tell me what songs are about. Anything she was curious about she would dive in. Every song, she reads the lyrics, looks up the history, the band members. She could have been on Jeopardy or some sort of trivia.”The mother and daughter shared a special connection; both were the oldest in their families. “She was such a good big sister,” Jackie said. “It was a love-hate relationship [being the oldest child]. It’s a burden. It’s another way she and I related.”Edison had just turned 8 in November and was a sweet, gentle boy who enjoyed art and painting and was eerily attuned to other people’s moods. Jackie said Edison was mildly autistic and has struggled with social tact, but he was also incredibly considerate. “He always could sense if I was sad or if I was stressed, or if I was worried. He would just check in on me—my 8-year-old!”“I’d ask him, ‘Are you happy, son? Are you having a good day?’ The things we say to each other a lot were: ‘If you’re happy, I’m happy,’” Jackie said. “If you spent a minute with him, you just knew he had such a warm heart.”Colette, at 5 years old, was a girly-girl and unapologetically herself—especially when making videos for TikTok. She even made and presented a PowerPoint show for Jackie’s birthday, with a slide that read: “Top 5 reasons i love mama.”“She was constantly dancing and talking to herself, as if she’s on a live show,” Jackie said. “She was not going to accept her birth order. There was no way anyone was going to knock her around and bully her in anyway.”But she was also very loving and affectionate, always hugging her mom or holding her hand. “Even when she looks at you, she looks at you longingly and deep into your eyes, it’s adorable,” Jackie said.Jackie said she wants the GoFundMe money to go to causes related to performing and visuals arts, autism awareness, and reading and literacy—themes that speak directly to who her children were as people.“They are amazing little humans and they would have grown up to be awesome, to really contribute and make a difference,” she said.“This is the legacy I could do for them. This is the goodness they would have potentially done had they been able to live out their lives.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Navy Veteran Dies After Police Allegedly Kneel on His Neck During Mental Health Crisis

    A Filipino American man in Antioch, California has reportedly died after a police officer kneeled on the man's neck. The incident, which was partially caught on video, occurred during a police intervention last December while the man was suffering from a mental health crisis. Angelo Quinto, 30, had been slipping into episodes of paranoia after he sustained a head injury, his family said.

  • Gina Carano says Disney accidentally sent her an email saying it was following the #FireGinaCarano movement

    The actress gave her first sit-down interview to The Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro, with whom she's developing a movie.

  • Tiffany's ends $7m per year lease with Trump Organisation

    The five story space at the foot of Trump Tower is known for its previous tenant, Nike

  • Ted Cruz passed out water, BBQ in Texas this weekend. AOC raised $5 million for Texans.

    Instead of returning from a beach vacation to Mexico this weekend, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and some photographers helped distribute bottled water Saturday to Texans who still don't have potable water a week after an unusually long and frigid winter storm ground the state to a halt. On Sunday, Cruz posted photos of himself slicing brisket and posing with uniformed law enforcement officers, for Houston firefighters and other first responders. #TexasStrong pic.twitter.com/gK4DHtsvLU — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 21, 2021 Served some delicious #Houston bbq to @FirefightersHOU, @IAFFNewsDesk, & local law enforcement yesterday with @TheNew93Q to thank our first responders following these unprecedented snow storms. pic.twitter.com/vn396kTgFR — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 21, 2021 While Cruz was out in the suddenly warm Houston sunshine — and enduring even more mockery for his short-lived Cancun getaway, this time on SNL — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was continuing to raise money for Texans and, on Saturday, distributing food at the Houston Food Bank with Reps. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas) and Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas). On Sunday night, she reported that her fundraising effort, launched Thursday, hit the $5 million mark. One last update (I think!): We just hit $5 million raised for Texans across the state. Thank you ALL for your collective action when people need it most. Charity can’t replace policy, but solidarity is how we’ll face climate change and build a better world. Thank you pic.twitter.com/RzdgXllXoS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 22, 2021 The funds AOC raised will go to food banks around Texas, Feeding Texas, Family Eldercare, and the Bridge Homeless Recovery Center, and other nonprofits, Houston Public Media reports. Cruz had some helpful information for Texans, too, via the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Important information from @fema for those impacted by the winter storms on how to apply for disaster assistance: https://t.co/oOJ1hSzhuM — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 21, 2021 Along with the warm weather melting the snow, Texans mostly have their power back — all but about 18,000 Sunday night, down from more than 4 million last week — and water service is coming back online, often with orders to boil it before drinking. At least 32 people Texans died from the storm, including an 11-year-old boy in Conroe, Christian Pavon, who was found dead of suspected hypothermia after two nights in an uninsulated trailer with his family. More stories from theweek.comResign, Andrew Cuomo5 outrageously funny cartoons about Ted Cruz's Cancun getawayTed Cruz invited his college roommate on the Mexico trip he blamed on his daughters

  • Trump to tell CPAC he is Republican 'presumptive 2024 nominee' – report

    Unnamed source tells news site Axios Trump’s speech to the rightwing event will have the message ‘I’m still in charge’US politics – live coverage Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland in 2020. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock Donald Trump will reportedly tell the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida this week he is Republicans’ “presumptive 2024 nominee” for president. Trump will address CPAC on Sunday, his subject the future of the party he took over in the 2016 primary then led from the White House through four tumultuous years. On Monday, citing anonymous sources, the news site Axios reported his plan to assume the mantle of challenger to Joe Biden – or another Democrat, should the 78-year-old president decide not to run for a second term. An unnamed “longtime adviser” was quoted as saying Trump’s speech to the rightwing event will be a “show of force” with the message: “I may not have Twitter or the Oval Office, but I’m still in charge.” A named source, close adviser Jason Miller, said: “Trump effectively is the Republican party. The only chasm is between Beltway insiders and grass-roots Republicans around the country. When you attack President Trump, you’re attacking the Republican grass roots.” Thousands have left the party since the Capitol riot of 6 January, which Trump incited in his attempt to overturn an election defeat he has not conceded, and in which five people including a police officer died. Trump lost his Twitter account, his favoured means of communication throughout his time in office, and access to other social media over his lies and inflammatory behaviour before, during and after the attack on Congress. Polling of Republicans who have not left the party, however, shows the former president with a clear lead over a range of potential 2024 candidates, supportive of him or not, in a notional primary. Ten members of the House voted to impeach Trump a second time over the Capitol attack and seven senators voted with Democrats to convict. That was short by 10 votes of the majority needed but it made it the most bipartisan impeachment ever. The Senate Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, voted to acquit but then turned on Trump, branding him responsible for events at the Capitol. But House leaders have not followed suit, as they deal with vocal extremists in their caucus and the loyal party base. As Trump lashed out at McConnell, calling him “a dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack”, so Republicans in the House and Senate who turned against Trump have been censured by state parties and reported vitriol aimed their way from the grassroots – and even family members. Trump’s grip on his party is clear. New polling from Suffolk University and USA Today showed 46% of Trump voters would follow him if he formed his own party while 42% said his impeachment had strengthened their support. The same poll said 58% of Trump voters subscribed to an outright conspiracy theory: that the Capitol riot was “mostly a [leftwing] antifa-inspired attack that only involved a few Trump supporters”. In reality, many of more than 250 individuals charged over the attack have been found to have links to far-right groups. On Sunday a key member of House leadership, Steve Scalise, repeatedly refused to say Trump lost the election or bore responsibility for the Capitol breach. The former Republican strategist Stuart Stevens said Scalise was “saying that America isn’t a democracy. That’s become the new standard of the Republican party. Not since 1860s has a large part of the country refused to accept election. The Republican party is an anti-democratic force.” Scalise also told ABC News he had visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort. “I noticed he was a lot more relaxed than in his four years in the White House,” he said. “He still cares a lot about this country and the direction of our country. But, you know, it was a conversation more about how he’s doing now and what he’s … planning on doing and how his family is doing.” Axios cited an unnamed source as saying some potential 2024 contenders have sought Trump’s endorsement. It also noted that the former president, who would be 78 on election day and faces considerable legal threats now he has left office, may be planning to string the party along but ultimately not to run. Funds raised around Trump’s lie about his clear election defeat by Joe Biden being the result of fraud may be ploughed into funding primaries against those who have crossed him. Either way, CPAC has obligingly moved close by, from its usual venue in Maryland. Party moderates and figures who have criticised Trump, among them the Maryland governor, Larry Hogan, and the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, have not been invited to speak. Mike Pence, the vice-president whose life was placed in danger during the Capitol attack, reportedly turned down an invitation. Crowds at the conservative event were initially suspicious of Trump when he emerged on the national Republican scene, but came to embrace his flag-hugging displays with evangelical fervour. Axios’s source reportedly said: “Much like 2016, we’re taking on Washington again.”

  • Former Trump advisor says Texas power outages are consequence of electing Biden

    Millions were left without power after huge storm blasted the state