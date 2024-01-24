Columbia College hands out community service awards honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

D'Andre Thompson leveraged his diversity, equity and inclusion experience at Columbia College into his career as Columbia's first DEI officer, he said Tuesday.

Thompson gave the keynote speech Tuesday at the college's Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Awards.

The event was in Dorsey Gym, attended by about 50 people.

Thompson is a graduate of both Columbia College and the University of Missouri. Employed in the Columbia College enrollment services center in 2016, Thompson in 2016 became a member of the college's first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. It was formed in response to racial protests at MU.

"I was able to take the passion that was ignited during my time spent as an employee and committee member with the DEI Committee here at Columbia College and cultivate that passion into a career helping our local government strategize equitable practices that will improve the quality of life for all our citizens," Thompson said.

Thompson paid tribute to King in his speech.

"Commitment to a cause larger than oneself is one of the most dignified forms of generosity that can ever be expressed," Thompson said. "Dr. King successfully showed the country and the world that taking a stance for what's right is our moral duty. If we know that there is suffering taking place in our communities, we have a moral obligation to do something about it whether we received acknowledgement or not."

As treasurer of the Minority Men's Network, Thompson accepted the group award for the organization.

Individuals receiving the community service award were Britta Wright-Cummings and Teresa Veit.

Wright-Cummings is director of International Student Services at the college, working to help the international students feel at home and taking them on outings.

She loves to see the students thrive here, she said.

"Yes, I do love the international community with all my heart," she said in her acceptance speech.

Veit is a nursing instructor and nursing simulation instructor.

She supports cancer survivors and patients through Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society. She sponsors summer medical missions with students to the Dominican Republic. She sponsored a fundraising drive for Love Columbia, a nonprofit that helps the unhoused in Columbia.

"I just try to do my best to serve my community and my CC family," Veit said.

