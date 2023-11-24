Columbia could get its first snowfall of the season, National Weather Service says

Those who drove to visit family for the Thanksgiving holiday may have to leave a little earlier than planned — if overly cautious — as the first snowfall of the season is forecast.

National Weather Service is predicting a 90% chance of precipitation starting Saturday evening and into Sunday. Rain is expected to happen after 10 p.m. Saturday and then a rain and snow mix is expected before 10 a.m. Sunday. Sunday will be slightly windy with gusts up to 23 mph.

While there is the chance for snow in the immediate Columbia area, little to no accumulation is expected, according to the NWS forecast.

Patchy snow leftover from a winter weather storm is seen in front of the Boone County Courthouse on January 25, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning drivers to leave more time, just in case, because of the forecasted precipitation.

"Leave early and slow down for the conditions, buckle up and avoid distractions. Be especially cautious on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses," the department said.

Track road conditions with the MoDOT Traveler Information Map.

"Although pavement temperatures are expected to remain warm, MoDOT will continue to monitor the forecast and road conditions for updates and will have crews standing by," the department said.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: National Weather Service predicts snow over weekend in Columbia