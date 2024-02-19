Columbia could be next Missouri city to adopt LGBTQ sanctuary city ordinance

After discussion dating back to November and introduction of an ordinance Feb. 5, the Columbia City Council will work to finalize a LGBTQ sanctuary city ordinance Monday.

With scheduled public comments and general public comments urging the council to approve the ordinance in the months since it first was proposed, and a social media event promoting Monday's council vote, significant public comment is likely at the meeting.

If approved, Columbia would become the second LGBTQ sanctuary city in Missouri after Kansas City declared itself one through a resolution approved in May 2023.

The ordinance deprioritizes local enforcement of state laws that impact LGBTQ individuals, such as bans on transgender health care access and criminalization of health care providers that offer those services. An amendment sheet also deprioritizes enforcement of any potential state laws that would limit public restroom access by transgender individuals and bans on public drag performances.

The ordinance first was proposed by the University of Missouri Young Democratic Socialists of America and Mid-Missouri Democratic Socialists of America at a November council meeting.

The language in the proposed ordinance generally matches what originally was presented. There are some alterations, though, a staff memo to the council notes.

"It reorganizes the safeguards which are enacted and eliminates the introductory 'whereas' clauses that are critical of the actions of others while retaining those clauses that provide the statistical and factual background for the legislative action," the memo states.

Following the initial proposal, city staff referred it to the city's Commission on Human Rights, which wrote a letter to the council in early December urging adoption. The city's Disability Commission also sent a letter to the council earlier in February supportive of the sanctuary city ordinance.

Council discussions in December — after receiving a report from City Attorney Nancy Thompson on the progression of the sanctuary city proposal — went back and forth over whether what is brought back to them for final approval is a resolution or an ordinance. It ultimately took the ordinance route in a 6-1 vote after a motion by Ward 3 council member Roy Lovelady. Ward 5 council member Don Waterman voted against, as he had earlier voiced his preference for a resolution.

Lovelady's push for the ordinance instead of a resolution is because having an ordinance will set a precedent, he said.

What was proposed in November "provides support for a community of individuals, and it also does not actually seek to contravene state law. It makes enforcement of state law the lowest priority. Frankly, our police department doesn't get involved in those types of investigations because you are talking about medical care and licensing of agencies that really fall underneath the purview of the state," Thompson said at the council's Dec. 18 meeting, referring to the transgender health care laws.

