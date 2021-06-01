Columbia Council changes decision on alcohol rules at Main Street’s First Thursday

Chris Trainor
·3 min read

The Columbia City Council has changed its mind on alcohol rules for First Thursday on Main events following pushback from businesses.

In May, the Council passed a resolution authorizing the consumption of beer and wine only on Boyd Plaza for this year’s First Thursday on Main events. That was a break in a nearly decade-long tradition in which residents were allowed to carry their beer or wine with them as they strolled up and down Main visiting shops and restaurants during the event.

But on Tuesday, Council reversed course and approved a setup under which patrons once again will be able to stroll and sip along Main. Mayor Steve Benjamin told The State there will likely be more officers and fire marshals assisting with pedestrian safety at various intersections.

The council’s reconsideration of the alcohol issue passed unanimously Tuesday.

“I want to thank the chief of police (Skip Holbrook) and city manager (Teresa Wilson) for working through this,” Benjamin said. “We are going to continue to enjoy First Thursday. Everybody step up to the plate and be responsible citizens.”

First Thursday on Main has been sidelined for a year amid the coronavirus pandemic. But it is set to return on June 3, headlined by performances from Dear Blanca and Stagbriar on Boyd Plaza.

City and police officials initially said public safety was the reason for the new alcohol restrictions, approved in early May, as Main Street has become busier as it has been revitalized during the last decade.

“The event organizers certainly were requesting to partake in beer and wine up and down Main Street during the event,” City Manager Teresa Wilson initially said on May 4. “This year, we did not approve that but did approve for them to be in Boyd Plaza. ... This was more about public safety concerns that (the police department) has with that movement up and down the street and intersections not being blocked and people crossing.”

But limiting alcohol to Boyd Plaza on First Thursday faced a backlash from businesses along Main Street and local business leaders.

On May 28, the Columbia Chamber formally asked the Council to reconsider the matter..

In his letter to the City Council, Chamber CEO Blackstone said First Thursday has long been an “opportunity to celebrate and spotlight the shops, hotels, restaurants, bars and other establishments that line Main Street” and that, after a year in which businesses suffered through the pandemic, many could use the boost First Thursday could provide with its typical alcohol protocols.

“Public safety has proven it is fully capable of maintaining a safe environment for the participants who attend this event,” Blackstone wrote May 28. “Since First Thursday’s inception, public safety has successfully managed the movement of people up and down the streets. As First Thursday continues to grow, we acknowledge that this policy may need to be revisited. It is our opinion, however, that to change the policy now will not draw people to the downtown area, thus not helping businesses as they strive to rebuild from the impact of the pandemic.”

Recommended Stories

  • Retail prices set to rise this autumn, says BRC

    Consumers face rising bills in the autumn as costs climb and Brexit red tape increases

  • Malaysia to summon Chinese envoy over jets intrusion

    Malaysia's government will issue a diplomatic protest against an “intrusion" by 16 Chinese military aircraft into its airspace, the foreign minister said. Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said late Tuesday that he will summon the Chinese ambassador to explain “this breach of the Malaysian airspace and sovereignty." The Chinese Embassy denied the planes violated Malaysia’s airspace.

  • How to keep cool in a heatwave: Should you really drink tea and sleep naked when it’s hot?

    There’s nothing like a British heatwave to bring out a long list of extreme weather advice. With temperatures set to remain high this week, what advice should you be following? We asked the experts... The claim: Keep all your windows and curtains closed The truth: “It’s natural on a hot day to keep all your windows and doors open,” says Dr Alannah Hare, an NHS and Private Sleep Consultant at the Royal Brompton. “However, the best thing to do is to keep your windows shut and your curtains drawn all day. It’s all due to temperature differentials. When you open your windows in the morning it feels cool and lovely, but as the sun comes up throughout the day it heats the inside of your house. “If you keep your windows and curtains closed until dusk, however, your house will feel very cool when you go to bed. As the sun sets, open your curtains and windows and you’ll feel a lovely breeze coming through your house, which will help you sleep.” Verdict: True The claim: Drink hot tea to cool down The truth: It has long been established that staying hydrated is essential during a heatwave. However, whether or not you should be boiling up a brew in the heat has been the subject of intense scientific debate. In 2012, a landmark study by the University of Ottawa’s Ollie Jay, sought to find an answer once and for all. The team discovered that when thermosensors in the mouth and throat detect heat, the brain activates a sweating response. The sweat then absorbs body heat and evaporates it into the air. As a result, they concluded that drinking hot drinks can cool you down in certain environments. Drinking a hot latte while wearing long sleeves and trousers won't work, because sweat needs to evaporate and the reduction in temperature caused by sweating needs to exceed the increase in temperature caused by drinking a hot drink. But drinking tea in a summer dress or short-sleeved shirt may help you cool down slightly. Verdict: True The claim: Have a hot curry The truth: Gazpacho, ice cream, cold fruit salad – and, curry? Several foods can have a cooling effect, and it seems one of them is chilli. It might appear counter-intuitive – everyone who’s had an extra hot curry will know why – but it makes sense, considering many of the world’s spiciest cuisines are found in warm climates. The theory is simple: fight fire with fire. Hot, spicy food, which usually contains chilli, contains a chemical called capsaicin. When eaten it heats up the body and you begin to sweat. The evaporation of this sweat removes heat from the body. Supposedly, cold food will only cool you down for a short spell, while hot, spicy food provides a more long-term cooling. Several other ingredients often found in curries are thought to hold cooling properties, such as turmeric. It’s worth noting, however, that in order to sweat you must remain hydrated, so drink plenty of water. Verdict: True (but it might not feel like it) The claim: Stay out of the sun The truth: “This week the sun is high enough in the sky, and strong enough, to deliver a really good hit of vitamin D,” says dietitian Helen Bond. “It’s wise to be cautious in the sun, and I certainly wouldn’t advise sitting in a beer garden or a park for a couple of hours in the lunchtime sun. But a 15 minute walk exposing your hands, face and arms to the sun will give you a fantastic amount of vitamin D to keep your levels topped up throughout the rest of the year.” Verdict: False The claim: Have a cool beer tonight The truth: “British people tend to get very excited about a sunny spell,” says Bond. “However, drinking too much alcohol in a heatwave is just about the worst thing you can do. On a cold day, alcohol is dehydrating, but on a hot day the effects are tenfold and if you’re drinking during the day and outside, you’re more likely to get burnt because the enjoyment of drinking keeps people rooted to the spot. A couple of beers is fine, but no more than that, and have a glass of water before, in between, and after each beer.” “People tend to drink more Pimms and beer in a heatwave and then get a double whammy of bad sleep, from the effects of the alcohol and the heat,” adds Hare. “So drink moderately.” Verdict: False The claim: Have a cold shower before bed The truth: “This is something people always tell me they do when it’s hot, but it doesn’t work,” says Hare. “After a long, hot day in an office, it’s tempting to blast yourself under a cold shower just before bed. But the problem is the body then raises its core temperature to compensate for the cold water, which makes you feel warmer once you’re in bed and makes sleep more uncomfortable. It’s far better to have a tepid bath or shower, so your body doesn’t try to warm itself up.” Verdict: False The claim: Put your pillow in the freezer The truth: We’ve all heard this one, but does it actually work? “Yes it does, but don’t put your whole pillow in there, just the pillow case,” says Hare. “Around an hour before you want to go to bed, put your pillow cases in a plastic bag and put them in the freezer for about 40 minutes. Then pop it on just before bed, and it will feel lovely and cool on your skin. You know that feeling you get on a warm night when you turn your pillow over so you can feel the cool side? It feels like that, but one hundred times better.” Verdict: True The claim: Sleep naked The truth: “People always ask me about this,” says Hare. “If you’re wearing natural fibres, like cotton, then you’ll feel cooler in the night than if you were naked because the cotton will wick away sweat from your skin. However, anything man-made or synthetic will keep heat next to your skin. And the same goes for bedding. So if I had the choice between cotton and nakedness, I’d choose cotton. But if you’re choosing between man-made fibres and nakedness, go naked.” Verdict: Inconclusive The claim: Don't exercise The truth: Working out can become a sweaty business – though some hardy souls will carry on regardless. Exercising in extreme heat places extra stress on the body and can be dangerous, leading to a range of heat-related illnesses, from heat cramps to heatstroke. That doesn’t mean you should avoid it altogether – but you should understand how to recognise symptoms and know your limits. Warning signs, according to the Mayo Clinic, are numerous, including cramps, nausea, excessive sweating, dizziness, increased heart rate and visual problems. “By taking some basic precautions, your exercise routine doesn’t have to be sidelined when the heat is on.” Here are some top tips from the Mayo Clinic: Know how fit you are. If new to working out, take added care. Opt for something less intense, and keep hydrated. Hydration is key. Drink regularly, and don’t wait until you’re thirsty. If sweating heavily, consider an isotonic sports drink, which will replace the minerals and nutrients lost while sweating, like sodium, chloride and potassium. Wear the right gear. Keep it lightweight and loose, and choose a material that promotes evaporation. Dark colours, which absorb heat, are best avoided. Cover up with a hat and wear plenty of sunscreen. A sunburn will hamper your body’s ability to cool down. Exercise early in the morning to avoid the worst of the heat Verdict: False-ish The claim: Read heat wave advice features (like this one) The truth: “There are two things British people like to talk about – the weather and their sleep,” says Hare. “During a heatwave people start to panic about their sleep, which is the very thing that will stop them sleeping. So try not to worry about it too much. Maybe your sleep will be a little disturbed, but that’s fine. You’ll manage to get enough sleep to get by. And just think, in a few months time it will be cold again, and we’ll back to worrying about that instead.” Verdict: Inconclusive Telegraph readers share their heatwave sleep advice Here's a selection of the comments you've left on our heatwave stories. Please continue to share with us your advice in the section below this article. Jasmine Maddock: I put an ice pack in the bed a little while to cool the bed down, and find a cup of tea helps as paradoxically the heat cools your body down. Mikel Crawley: We put a duvet on the floor near an open door so air moves through, and sleep on top of the duvet cover. Linden Airey: If you are wearing clothes to bed, lightly dampen the clothes. With this kind of heat, damp can be your friend! If you can't return to sleep after waking in the night, use a wet washcloth to cool your skin. Anonymous reader: Put large bath towel on your bed Have a cool or barely warm shower Lie down on your towel, still wet – preferably naked Ideally also have fan blowing towards the bed on low Water will evaporate on your body and lower your temperature Towel will stay mildly damp and cool you as the water in that evaporates also What are your heatwave hacks? Tell us in the comments below

  • Austrian far-right leader quits, leaving succession open

    The leader of Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPO) Norbert Hofer stepped down on Tuesday but pointedly did not back his high-profile deputy and rival Herbert Kickl to succeed him. Hofer, widely seen as the most likeable face of the anti-Islam and anti-immigration party that crashed out of government amid scandal two years ago, came close to winning Austria's presidential election in 2016 only to lose a re-run. He took over as leader from Heinz-Christian Strache after a video sting scandal in 2019 forced Strache to quit as Austrian vice chancellor and brought down a coalition government led by conservative Sebastian Kurz, who now governs with the Greens.

  • Former Georgia LB Roquan Smith named one of top 25 NFL players under 25

    CBS Sports named former Georgia LB Roquan Smith, 24, to its list of the top 25 NFL players under the age of 25. When healthy, he’s a bowling ball at the heart of the Bears’ “D” — one of the game’s most steady tackling machines, Cody Benjamin. Smith was selected by the Chicago Bears with the eighth pick in the 2018 NFL draft

  • Treasure hunter needs only seconds to find lost engagement ring, Georgia officials say

    The woman was leaving when she noticed something was missing.

  • Johnson & Johnson must pay $2.1 billion to women who claimed baby powder causes cancer, court rules

    Company denies its products contain carcinogens

  • Gay teenager brutally beaten and choked by fellow student for wearing a Pride flag

    ‘He's so used to the bullying it was kind of nothing to him,’ Tristen Torrez’s mother says

  • Obama says GOP backlash to first Black president reflects 'the history of America'

    44th president’s wide-ranging interview with Ezra Klein touches on polarisation and ‘teachable moments’

  • Mother accused of forcing six-year-old daughter to have hundreds of unnecessary surgeries

    Sophie Hartman is contesting charges of assault and domestic violence

  • Another Asian woman randomly attacked on street in NYC, CCTV shows - old

    A man in an orange hoodie and denim jacket is seen punching her unprovoked in camera footage

  • Naomi Osaka's statement about withdrawing from French Open

    The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that. Anyone that knows me knows I'm introverted, and anyone that has seen me at the tournaments will notice that I'm often wearing headphones as that helps dull my social anxiety.

  • Who is Jasmine Hartin? Billionaire Tory donor’s daughter-in-law accused of killing police officer in Belize

    Socialite and former estate agent is accused of manslaughter after father-of-five was found dead in the water next to a dock in the Central American country, writes Alice Hutton

  • Oath Keepers wanted antifa to attack Capitol so Trump could declare martial law, indictment says

    Stewart Rhodes allegedly wanted former president ‘to declare an insurrection, and to call us up as the militia’

  • Minister hits out at ‘silly’ King’s College London apology over Prince Philip photo

    A minister has criticised King's College London for its "silly" apology to staff for sending an email containing a photo of Prince Philip. Some staff members complained that including a photo of the Duke of Edinburgh opening its Maughan Library in 2002 in a round-robin email was "harmful" because of his "history of racist and sexist comments". Joleen Clarke, an associate director, then sent another message to staff, apologising and informing them the photograph had been meant "as a historical reference point following his death". "The inclusion of the picture was not intended to commemorate him," she wrote. "Through feedback and subsequent conversations, we have come to realise the harm that this caused members of our community, because of his history of racist and sexist comments." James Cleverly, a junior foreign office minister, tweeted on Monday: "This is just getting silly now." The duke had been a governor of the university since 1955, and visited many times, most recently in 2012 for the opening of its Somerset House East Wing. The apology, first reported by the Mail on Sunday, also drew the ire of MPs who argued that the episode was the latest example of cancel culture on campus. Sir John Hayes, the chair of the Common Sense Group of Tory backbenchers, said: "King's College London is at the extreme end of the spectrum when it comes to inhibiting free speech. We need to flush out people in our universities who are determined with an almost Maoist zeal to close minds in places which ought to be bastions of free and open debate." Nick de Bois, a former Tory MP, added: "For goodness sake King's College London – grow up." In an apparent backtrack, the university put out a statement stressing the duke's "long and valued association with King's". A spokesman said: "We valued immensely, and remain very proud of, his friendship and support for King's."

  • Miami club shooting: 100 bullets unleashed on crowd standing outside birthday party concert

    ‘This is targeted. This is definitely not random,’ Ramirez said

  • Florida accused of ‘cruel attack’ by becoming 7th state to ban transgender children from girls’ sport

    GOP governors in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee have also signed similar laws

  • Bernie Sanders renews call for action on voting rights bill after Texas legislature drama

    ‘The future of American democracy is at stake’

  • US Supreme Court rejects J&J talc cancer case appeal

    The court declines to hear an appeal over a $2.1bn (£1.5bn) damages award.

  • Brian Sicknick’s mother attacks Trump for watching Capitol Riot like a ‘soap opera’

    Capitol Police officer was a Trump supporter, but self-proclaimed ‘law and order’ president has not reached out to his family since he died