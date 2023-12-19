Columbia council dedicates Ridley Championship Field to former Mayor Dean Dickey

Former Columbia Mayor Dean Dickey gazes at a photo of the former City Hall and Police Department, which sits in his Columbia home and was presented to Dickey at his final Columbia City Council meeting in 2018.

Christmas arrived early for former Mayor Dean Dickey with a special dedication by Columbia City Council of Ridley Park's Championship Field in honor of his many years of public service.

The dedication was presented in the form of a resolution during the council's regular voting meeting Thursday, Dec. 14, which Dickey said was "a complete surprise" to him, describing the notion as a "true honor."

"I was just told they hope I don't have plans for Thursday evening, that it was a secret," Dickey said. "I had no idea."

Dickey and his family have been Columbia citizens since the early 1970s, helping establish the Tennessee Grocers Association and spending his career managing a chain of Giant Food and Piggly Wiggly stores.

Columbia City Council joins former Mayor Dean Dickey and his family to dedicate a resolution renaming the Championship Field at Ridley Park in his honor.

He later came aboard as a council member in 2008 and was later elected mayor in 2010, serving two four-year terms.

Dickey served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict in the 1950s.

Dickey was also a devoted member of Columbia Kiwanis for more than 40 years.

During his time of service, Dickey was an advocate for creating jobs, overseeing many major projects and always keeping the mindset of "growth is good, but you have to stay ahead of it."

One of these major projects was creating the Ridley Sports Complex, which now hosts multiple tournaments throughout the year in Columbia, including the Mid-State Classic softball tournament, which has consistently been a sellout event for many years.

"I believe we're now in our fifth year with the complex. It's been a big deal, and we keep getting lots of sponsorships," Dickey said. "It's just a really nice place where you can meet a lot of nice people."

Former Columbia Mayor Dean Dickey, center, joins "James and Sarah Polk" at the Polks at Preservation Park statue dedication on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

A man of character and strength

Last week, Dickey was presented with a copy of the resolution by council members, who also shared words of encouragement and gratitude for his many years of service.

"Mayor Dickey first got me on the architectural design review board, then he put me on planning commission, and he always said, 'Everybody needs to run for office,' and so I took him up on it," Columbia Vice Mayor Randy McBroom said.

"Mayor Dickey is a rock star, and everybody is always congregating around him to show respect. It shows you the kind of impact he has had, but the biggest thing is that he's still a link to the past. The foundation that he set is what the city is growing on now."

University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer speaks with former Columbia Mayor Dean Dickey at the Midstate Classic doubleheader at the Ridley Park Sports Complex in Columbia on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Ward 2 council member Debbie Wiles added that Dickey is "a man of character and strength."

"This man was kind to my husband, kind to us," Wiles said. "We just love seeing him everywhere he is around this town."

Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder concluded saying the shape of Columbia as a community is because of former leaders like Dickey.

"Our obligation as a council is to make sure that Columbia is equally well-positioned so that 30 years from now future mayors, vice mayors and members of council can say that they were equally as well positioned," Molder said. "For the positioning that has been provided thanks to [Dickey's] leadership over the years, we all owe a debt of gratitude."

Former Columbia Mayor Dean Dickey stands with a photo of the former City Hall and Police Department, which sits in his Columbia home and was presented to Dickey at his final Columbia City Council meeting in 2018.

Dickey on 'smart' growth

A proper dedication at the park will be planned at a later date, or as Dickey said "when the weather gets a little nicer." In the meantime, he appreciates the tribute, and continues to push for "smart" growth within the city.

After turning 90 this year, Dickey said he "doesn't do much, and probably shouldn't these days," but always has a watchful eye on how the work he started is continuing on an upward scale. But, just as when he took the mayor's seat for eight years, the goal is to stay ahead of growth, and that it very much takes a group effort to succeed.

"As long as they keep creating good jobs, we can handle the growth," Dickey said. "Growth is good if you control it. We could have a problem soon with traffic, but we've got lots of people coming down here, and I think Maury Regional is a big draw for healthcare. It's going to continue."

