Columbia County announces week-long lane closure on Sullivan Hartfield Road

Columbia County announced a temporary lane closure this week on Sullivan Hartfield Road.

The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, according to a news release.

The temporary lane closure is associated with the road-widening project for Furys Ferry Road, according to the release. Expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

"Whenever you approach a work zone: slow down; allow extra distance between vehicles; watch for advanced warning signs; obey road crew flaggers; and expect the unexpected," according to the county.

Body found: Augusta man's body found in rural Aiken County

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Lane closure on Sullivan Hartfield Road in Columbia County