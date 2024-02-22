Columbia County business destroyed due to fire

CATAWISSA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local meat market is destroyed by fire in Columbia County.

According to the Catawissa Assistant Fire Chief, crews were called to the scene just after 2:30 p.m. this afternoon for reports of a fire.

When crews arrived on scene a barn was fully engulfed in flames.

The business was home to a butcher shop that recently just started processing maple syrup to be sold at stores.

No injuries to people or animals were reported, according to authorities.

“It’s relieving. Definitely when I got the call I was concerned about all the animals here but thankful all the animals are safe and the people are safe and that’s what matters,” said Celeste Valencik, a victim of the fire who owned horses on the property.

“We’ve known the family one of them was is in the fire service with us over the years. When I heard the dispatcher I kind of thought it was there location. It hits home a little bit knowing that when you know the family and stuff,” stated Assistant Chief Tom Snyder of the Catawissa Fire Department.

The family that owned the business declined to comment on the fire.

The one building on the property is a total loss, and the cause is under investigation tonight by a Pennsylvania fire marshal.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.