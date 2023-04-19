Columbia County convicted felon indicted on federal drugs and firearms charges

On Tues., Apr. 19, a Columbia County man was indicted on narcotics and firearm charges and now faces up to life in prison.

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of an indictment, charging Kristofferson Farmer Jr., 22, Lake City, with possessing with the intent to distribute alpha-PVP, or known by its street name “flakka” and fentanyl. Additionally, he was charged with possessing a firearm as part of those drug trafficking offenses.

Farmer, a previously convicted felon, is also charged with possessing two Glock pistols and an AR-15 rifle after being convicted of offenses in Columbia County in 2018.

If convicted, Farmer faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 5 years, and up to life, in federal prison.

The investigation began with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office’s Task Force. The case was further investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lake City Police Department.

“We have been working on this case and others like it for some time,” Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter stated. “These types of cases take time, patience, and partnerships with other agencies. We will continue to do what it takes to hold violent offenders accountable, so they no longer pose a threat to our community.”

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John Cannizzaro with the forfeiture handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mai Tran.

An indictment is merely a formal charge. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

