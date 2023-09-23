Columbia County detectives release information in the homicide investigation of Coyoete Turner

On September 3, deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a field near SW Haltiwanger Road where Turner’s body was discovered.

Deputies discovered that Turner’s body was partially burned. CCSO stated that this made initial identification difficult.

At this time, there is no evidence to suggest any members of Turner’s immediate family are involved in this case.

A person of interest in this case has been identified based on witness statements, evidence from the crime scene, and other investigative efforts.

CCSO identified the person of interest as John Leonard Bowen (47). Bowen is a registered sex offender.

Detectives are asking for anyone who has had contact with John Leonard Bowen to contact CCSO.

Detectives are particularly interested in anyone who Bowen contacted, or anyone who may have seen him on Saturday night September 2 through Sunday, September 3. Bowen may have been driving a red Dodge Journey SUV.

“Our Detectives have worked tirelessly on this case since Coyote was discovered,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter. “It is horrific to think that anyone is capable of these acts. I urge anyone with information in this case to contact our office. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Coyote’s family and friends as they continue to endure this tragedy.”

Bowen is currently being held in the Columbia County Detention Facility on unrelated charges stemming

from violations of his sex offender registration. The homicide investigation is still continuing.

Anyone who may have information pertaining to this case is asked to contact Detective Truesdale at (386) 758-1375.

