Columbia County funeral home reports missing cremated remains

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after cremated remains went missing from a Martinez funeral home.

Deputies met with Kevin McNeill with McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Tuesday for a theft, according to an incident report.

McNeill told deputies the cremated remains of a man were missing from the funeral home, according to the report.

The deceased man's father called the funeral home on Feb. 27 to get the remains, but McNeill said he thought the family already picked up the remains, according to the report. McNeill told deputies he investigated and could not find the sign-out sheet for the remains.

McNeill asked the employees working that day what happened to the remains, but no one could remember who picked up the remains, according to the report.

Stabbing:Grovetown man allegedly stabbed by sister after not allowing her to eat lasagna

EMS update:UPDATE: Central EMS is officially Augusta's next ambulance provider

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Martinez funeral home reports theft of cremation remains