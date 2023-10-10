Columbia County homebuyer arrested after allegedly moving things into vacant home

A homebuyer was arrested Saturday after a woman selling her home reported someone moved their things into the house before an offer was accepted.

A 58-year-old Wymberly man is charged with criminal trespass in relation to the incident, according to jail records.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 4000 block of Waccamaw Drive in Martinez on Saturday for a burglary in progress.

The homeowner told deputies she was selling the vacant house and the last time she was there, on Oct. 4, she locked all of the doors and windows, according to an incident report.

When she arrived at the house Saturday, she noticed the front door was unlocked and the back door was wide open, according to the report. While searching the home, deputies found a framed family photo hanging on the living room wall, towels in the bathroom and items in the kitchen.

There was also a crate of items on the back deck, including a pair of scissors that had the last name of a prospective homebuyer written on them in marker, according to the report. The homeowner said none of the items were hers and they should not be there.

While the homeowner received an offer from the family donning the last name written on the scissors, she said no contract was signed and the house was still up for sale, according to the report. A neighbor told deputies a man was "hanging around" the house the other day, introduced himself, and said he was purchasing the home.

Deputies met with the man's mother in Wymberly on Oct. 5 and she confirmed the framed photo was hers, according to the report. Deputies then spoke with the man, who admitted to moving items into the house.

The man told deputies he thought his mother purchased the home and he could begin moving in, according to the report. He admitted to not having a key to the house, but said the doors were unlocked.

The mother confirmed she did not purchase the home and only made an offer, deputies noted in the report. The man was arrested and booked into the Columbia County Detention Center.

