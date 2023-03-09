Columbia County man arrested for multiple charges including impersonating a dead person

Luis Alberto Villazon, 63, has been charged with fraud, theft, and identity theft for obtaining drivers license and food stamps of a person that is no longer alive.

According to the Department of Justice, in 1998, Villazon had previously lived in New York, applied for a Florida drivers license using the name and date of birth of a person who was born in July of 1959 and died in New York in 1976.

Throughout the years he renewed the license several times under the false identity and also obtained a license in his real name.

In 2011, Villazon applied for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits under both identities. Under the false identity he received $25,388 through December 2022. Under his real identity he received $22,902 through November 2021.

Read: Fight breaks out on Southwest flight while boarding; passenger put another man in headlock

If Villazon is proven guilty, the wire fraud charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison, theft of government property carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment, the false statements and fraudulent use of a Social Security number charges each carry a maximum penalty of 5 years, and the aggravated identity theft charges each carry a mandatory 2-year sentence, at least one of which must run consecutively to any other sentence. The indictment also notifies Villazon that the United States intends to seek forfeiture of approximately $50,000, the estimated amount of proceeds obtained as a result of the offenses.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Department of Agriculture – Office of Inspector General, the Social Security Administration – Office of the Inspector General, and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Arnold B. Corsmeier.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Tim Tebow’s father victim of extortion, arrests made in undercover sting

Story continues

Read: General Motors to offer buyouts to most U.S. salaried workers

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.