Columbia County man charged with enticing, raping 13-year-old North Augusta girl

Nov. 8—A Columbia County man was arrested Monday morning in connection to the molestation and rape of a 13-year-old female juvenile from North Augusta in July.

Christopher Blayne Virgil, 17, is charged with rape, child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

The suspect solicited the juvenile via text and social media before "arrang[ing] to have the female juvenile victim taken from North Augusta, S.C. into the City of Harlem, G.A. for the purpose of having the victim sexually molested and raped," according to an arrest warrant filed by Columbia County on Nov. 4.

Warrants state the suspect then raped the victim between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. on July 2 and July 3.