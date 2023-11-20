Columbia County man charged with felony after throwing feces on deputy

FILE - The Columbia County Detention Center in Appling, Ga.

A Columbia County Detention Center inmate is facing felony charges after throwing bodily fluids at a deputy.

Marcus Vincent Smith, 38, is charged with felony obstruction of a law enforcement officers, according to jail records. He is also charged with criminal trespass.

Early Saturday, Smith threw urine and feces on a deputy while incarcerated at the Columbia County Detention Center in Appling, according to an incident report.

He was granted a $1,100 bond for the criminal trespass charge and a $5,100 bond for the obstruction charge, according to jail records.

Columbia County arrest: 25-year-old man charged with two counts of exposing himself at Martinez gas station

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Columbia County inmate charged with felony obstruction